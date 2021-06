Hyundai i20 N Is a Great Track Car, Conquers the ’Ring With One Fast Lap

HP

Cars such as the Ford Fiesta ST and first-ever Hyundai i20 N , on the other hand, are the usual contenders in the class, and it is the latter that was set loose on the Nurburgring the other week.With a skilled driver holding the wheel and overtaking quite a lot of cars, some of them more expensive than the B-segment sporty Hyundai, Largus posted an 8:18 on the Bridge To Gantry (BTG) layout of the famous German racetrack that has become a Mecca for driving enthusiasts and automakers alike.A quick look on Fastestlaps reveals that the 2021 Hyundai i20 N was actually 2 seconds faster than the old Audi RS3 Sportback compact hot hatch, and around 14 seconds quicker than the Porsche 930. It also completed the course ahead of the Tesla Model S P85D (8:50).The F20 generation of the BMW 1-Series (yes, the rear-wheel-drive one), in the M135i spec, posted an unofficial 8:05, according to the quoted website, and the BMW M6 F13 did a 7:44. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS holds the unofficial crown of the Nurburgring BTG, with an estimated 6:44, followed by the McLaren 720S and Lamborghini Aventador SV, with 6:51 and 6:54 respectively.Hyundai’s N Division says that the i20 N will go from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.7 seconds, and all the way up to 143 mph (230 kph). Power comes from a 201and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm) of torque 1.6-liter turbo’d lump, hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel-drive.