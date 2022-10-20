Hyundai Helps the 2022 World Cup Become More Sustainable, Though Only 50% of It

Hyundai just unveiled the all-new (quirky) design for its seventh-generation Grandeur (also known as Azera) flagship sedan at home in South Korea. Now they are already thinking about other stuff, like football (aka soccer in North America).
The Asian automaker is a long-time partner of the FIFA World Cup and is now trying to help the upcoming 2022 event (November 20th - December 18th) become a tad more sustainable toward the ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality. So, the 2022 FIFA World Cup organizers will soon have at their disposal a massive fleet of 236 eco-friendly vehicles.
Those include not just hybrids (Kona, Sonata, Tucson) and full electric passenger cars but also Elec City buses, plus “on-site mobile EV chargers and roadside fleet services and personnel” along with promotional carbon neutrality aids as part of its Goal of the Century marketing campaign. However, there is a catch.
“Hyundai Motor Company, an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup (…) will help the world’s biggest football tournament achieve its carbon neutral goal by providing eco-friendly vehicles for 50 percent of the event’s passenger transportation.” Sure, they are trying to wrap it with a red ribbon by saying this is the first time such a big fleet is slightly more eco-conscious than the norm. But why didn’t they make it 100% sustainable?
Anyway, the overall fleet consists of 616 vehicles, with 446 being passenger vehicles and just over half (226 units) of them will be of the hybrid electric (HEV) and battery electric (BEV) variety. In addition, there will be a grand total of just ten Elec City electric buses available for the event, which takes place in Qatar. The EV operations will be supported by the Ioniq 5, plus Genesis G80 EV and GV70 EVs (for FIFA’s VIPs and staff), while the Elec City buses will bundle the members of the media.
