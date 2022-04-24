Hyundai Expands IonQ Partnership, Will Use Quantum Computing for Object Detection

Hyundai and IonQ, a leader in quantum computing, have announced a new project that aims to apply quantum machine learning to image classification and 3D object detection in future automobiles. The two firms were already working together to use quantum technology for improving the performance, cost and safety of lithium batteries in EVs.
Image classification and 3D object detection are both considered foundational steps forward, especially when it comes to autonomous vehicle technology – hence Hyundai’s interest in the project. By using more efficient machine learning on quantum computers, you end up processing enormous amounts of data faster and more accurately than with classical systems.
IonQ has already started classifying 43 different types of road signs using not only their quantum processors, but also a breakthrough in encoding images into quantum states. The next phase will see IonQ apply its machine learning data to Hyundai’s test environment, helping the Korean brand simulate various real-world scenarios.
“We are excited to expand our existing relationship with Hyundai Motor to focus on another key aspect of next-generation mobility,” said IonQ president and CEO, Peter Chapman. “From partnering on battery research for electric vehicles to image classification and object detection research for automated driving, we expect to see quantum computers become an even more integral part in developing novel transportation solutions.”
As far as 3D object detection, Hyundai and IonQ will look to develop quantum techniques, expanding on the work they’re doing with road signs to include other objects such as pedestrians and cyclists. IonQ’s latest quantum computer, the IonQ Aria, will be the one dealing with this task, in a manner that’s said to be more efficient and at a lower cost compared to conventional means.
The Aria, with its 20 algorithmic qubits, is said to be the industry’s most powerful quantum computer, based on standard application-oriented industry benchmarks.
