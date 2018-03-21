Hyundai Bringing New Santa Fe, Tucson Facelift and Kona EV to New York

Hyundai has announced a barrage of crossover reveals on March 28th at the 2018 New York Auto Show. These include the U.S. debut of the Santa Fe
and Kona EV and the global debut of the Tucson facelift.
The 2019 Santa Fe is hotly anticipated, a replacement for the best-selling SUV
in the brand’s 32-year history in America, with over 1.5 million units delivered. We're hoping to get more technical details ahead of it going on sale this summer.
The 4th generation is very boldly styled, with narrow LED headlights and futuristic lines that rival the Mazda CX-5. A naming change is also happening. The regular 5-seat model will be called simply Santa Fe, not Sport, while the 7-seater will wear the XL moniker. Two gasoline engines are expected to be offered, a 2.4-liter with 185 horsepower and a more powerful 2-liter turbo with 232 ponies.
About a year from now, the Santa Fe will also become the first Hyundai diesel in America, thanks to a 2.2-liter with around 200 horsepower.
What's odd about the Tucson is that while the facelift is announced, Hyundai also presented a 2018 Tucson Sport for the American market today, and it has the old styling package.
Little is known about the Tucson facelift, but we do have some nice spyshots
that show new headlights and a revised grille. Hyundai also promised an N performance SUV, but that's likely to come further down the line.
Finally, the Kona Electric is eager to show America that EVs don't have to look like dorky hatchbacks or cost as much as a Tesla. The car replaces the gasoline motor with an electric one that produces 133 horsepower and 291 lb-ft (395 Nm).
Thanks to a 39.2 kWh battery, the car is said to have a range of 186 miles per charge, but that's not an EPA number. More importantly, Hyundai also has a high-performance version with 201 horsepower and a bigger 64 kWh battery giving it 292 miles of driving range.