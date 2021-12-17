Hyundai Announces All New N Performance Academy To Help Its Customers Go Even Faster

Performance driving schools are normally associated with brands like Dodge, BMW, or Ferrari. Now, Hyundai is getting in the mix and proving to the rest of the world that exhilarating driving experiences are something that their products can deliver.
This weekend of December 18th and 19th, Hyundai is hosting the very first N Performance Academy at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Bryan Herta Autosport, partner of Hyundai is producing the event that will heavily feature the Veloster N.
The brand has just announced a new claim "Never just drive" which they say emphasizes the N mindset and spirit. "Do more than just drive. Enjoy every second of it." they say. That's a refreshing attitude from a brand that a decade ago was known at best for their appliance-like commuter cars.
Now, they're leading the way with major award wins, lots of horsepower, and the technology to make their cars some of the fastest in their segment. The i30N, widely believed to be one of the best hot hatches ever, just set a 8:05 lap time at the Nurburgring. That's as fast at a Lamborghini Diablo GT.
N Performance Academy will train drivers how to enjoy their cars to the full. Participants will start out on an autocross course before transitioning to the full 12-turn 2.4-mile racetrack. According to Hyundai, after some practice, they'll get to compare their driving line to real racers.
Both Mason Fillippi and Harry Gottsacker will be in attendance to provide their expert advice and to give rides to some of the 200 entrants. That's the kind of experience that can make a driver much faster between laps than most standard horsepower upgrades could.
There's no word on how participants were selected for the course or how much it might cost to be involved. All we know is that we'll be looking for an invite next year.
