autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz Pull Commercials From TV Show Over Harassment Scandal

 
4 Apr 2017, 6:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
An investigation started by the New York Times revealed a harassment scandal that was caused by TV host Bill O’Reilly.
The journalists discovered that the most watched host on cable TV was at the center of a scandal after he had harassed five women he previously worked with during his career.  The network paid approximately $13 million in settlements to those victims, and the case made headlines after it was uncovered.

This news did not go well with many brands that had advertising clips during the show, which cost a consistent amount of money. While we do not have figures or estimates on that, advertising on a successful TV show is extremely expensive, no matter what client or product buys the space.

We would like to note that Bill O’Reilly, the host of The O’Reilly Factor, which is the show that had some of its sponsors quit their ad slots after the scandal erupted, denied the allegations against him.

Mr. O’Reilly stated that his role at the network made him a target, and that he is vulnerable to lawsuits because of his position. The host noted that nobody had filed a report against him at Human Resources, not even an anonymous complaint through the dedicated hotline, he added.

Fox News reportedly extended the presenter's contract, and he is still considered one of the most valuable personalities of the network. Each of his primetime shows rakes in millions of viewers each night, which leads to consistent revenue from advertising.

That did not stop Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz from pulling their commercials from the show. The two brands decided that the scandal makes the show an inappropriate environment in which to advertise their products at the moment.

The spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz reaffirmed the brand’s support for and the importance of women in every aspect of their business. Hyundai’s officials announced they decided to reallocate their upcoming advertising spots to programs and companies that share their “values of inclusion and diversity,” and have pledged to monitor and evaluate the situation for future decisions.

Lexus still has commercials on the show, and their representatives told CNN that those spots are part of a “broad ranging media package,” which involves ads appearing on a variety of cable television programs. The Japanese brand will continue to monitor the situation, and adjust accordingly in respect to all people.

Mercedes-Benz Lexus commercial scandal advertising investigation settlement
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our Mercedes-Benz Testdrives:

MERCEDES-BENZ CLA77
MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG 4Matic88
MERCEDES-BENZ GL63 AMG77
MERCEDES-BENZ SL63 AMG 91
MERCEDES-BENZ G500 Cabriolet73
MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG 80
MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG Roadster90
MERCEDES-BENZ ML35075
MERCEDES-BENZ E 350 CDI Coupe 74
MERCEDES-BENZ C 200 CGI 71