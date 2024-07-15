Hypothetical 2025 Lexus LC Gets Idealized in Next-Generation Concept Sketches

After the first six months of the year, Toyota is trailing General Motors by a little more than 100k units, and the Japanese automaker has just two major brands – the namesake Toyota and the Lexus premium division.
The North American arm of the Toyota group has grown 14.3% during the first six months of the year, and of course, Lexus hasn't taken the lion's share – the Toyota brand sold over one million vehicles, whereas the luxury division was merely at 162k. However, there were good, sustainable gains of almost 12 percent during the period. It is no wonder that Lexus keeps growing. At the same time, Acura and Infiniti falter – the company keeps an entertaining mix of models and nameplates, both from the passenger car and crossover SUV space.
They have the UX, NX, RZ, RX, TX, GX, and LX crossover SUVs – and many of them also offer hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or even all-electric powertrains. But they also have the IS sedan with the option of an IS 500 F Sport Performance, the 2025 ES and ES Hybrid, the LS and LS Hybrid, as well as the RC and RC F plus LC and LC Hybrid or LC Convertible two-door models. That's a big passenger car roster, right?
However, with so many options comes a conundrum – are they all viable in today's climate of the CUV-centric automotive industry? Most likely not, as there are many hints indicating that the 2024 LC might become a future classic – a discontinued one, though. So, perhaps, if you have the financial means, you might want to do yourself a favor that will attract gratitude from your future self after grabbing a 2024 Lexus LC – absolutely necessary of the LC 500 variety.
This potential future classic has a starting price of $99,800 and a naturally aspirated V8 engine under the hood of a timelessly elegant coupe or convertible – it's supremely refined, modern-looking, and connected, a true statement of how it reached its peak. We don't know yet if there will be a 2025 model year with automakers dropping coupe and convertible models left and right – Audi just axed all of them from the US lineup, for example.
However, suppose there's a future for the 2025 Lexus LC 500. In that case, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI don't want to miss the opportunity to let the imaginative realm of digital car content creators have a go at envisioning a new generation of the premium Japanese grand tourer. More precisely, Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has a quick CGI idea regarding the fate of the LC for his latest ideation sketch series.
Seen from the front and back, this unofficial CGI vision of the second-generation Lexus LC has all the ingredients to please the Japanese grand tourer-loving crowds – a long hood to make way for yet another V8 engine in the engine bay, an aggressive yet stylish front fascia, plus a contemporary rear design treatment. So, do you like it or not?
