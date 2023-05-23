"Hyper-Who?" The 930 Is the Most Powerful Brabus Supercar to Date, With 900+ Hybrid HP

We can all agree that Mercedes makes fine automobiles, and the Stuttgart Colossus has produced a (great) number of remarkable speed demons over the years. But, because the Germans aren’t so easy to content with technology - particularly in the mechanical field – the AMG division took it one step above. And this would be the end of the story, were it not for another company that likes to play the high notes of piston concertos picking up from where the others left off. Please stand up, everybody; Brabus has done it again.

24 photos Photo: Brabus