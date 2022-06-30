Hyper GT? Drako Dragon Will Be a 2,000 Hp, Quad-Motor Electric SUV

In November 2021, Drako Motors teased its second vehicle with images that suggested it would be an improved GTE. The part about improvements may fit well with the higher power this vehicle will present: 2,000 hp instead of the 1,200 hp that the GTE had. However, some enthusiasts may think the Dragon is actually a compromise: it will be an SUV.
Just compare the images Drako Motors now presents on its website with those it released in November. It is clearly a much taller vehicle, without any element that could connect the two apart from the Drako badge. In these seven months, it seems the company realized it would have to sell a more practical vehicle.
Lowie Vermeersch is also responsible for the design of the new Drako. He used his GranStudio company in Italy to develop the vehicle, which may also be involved with the SUV’s production. If GranStudio does not take care of manufacturing, some other Italian company will: Drako said it will be “crafted in Italy.”
Another unusual aspect of the electric SUV is its gullwing doors. Considering its name, we do not doubt Drako will call them dragon-wing doors. That is not a good omen if we remember what they did for the Model X: SUVs and gullwing doors (or falcon wings) do not get along well. The Dragon may even offer another complication: it has only two massive doors.
If you open it on the driver’s side, you can also access the rear seats. It may happen that you do not want these seats to be exposed every single time you open any of the two doors. In the Dragon, you’ll have to get used to that. The mechanism to raise them will have to be pretty robust.
The 2,000 hp are courtesy of the DriveOS Quad Motor Powertrain, meaning each wheel has its own electric motor. The electric SUV will reach a top speed of 200 mph (320 kph), go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, and run the quarter-mile in 9 s. Its three-stage suspension will allow the owner to use it either on a track or a trail.
If that all sounds expensive, Drako wants to assure those interested that the SUV will be competitively priced compared to its competitors. Ironically, we do not know of any electric SUV with 2,000 hp, so Drako may decide to charge whatever it considers fair without any comparison possibility. For those able to afford such an EV, the price does not matter anyway.
