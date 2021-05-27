Hyliion’s e-Axle Can Turn a CNG-Fueled Truck Into the Hulk, With Extra 120 HP

A hybrid powertrain developer and a natural gas provider came up with the great idea of a truck loan program that allows local fleet operators to try out a CNG-electric hybrid truck and see for themselves what this powerful hybrid system can do.
There are probably a lot of businesses throughout the U.S. that are considering more sustainable alternatives for their truck fleet, but it’s not easy to make the switch when you’re not sure about what to expect. Well, 3 businesses in Oregon got the chance to see what a CNG-electric hybrid truck is all about.
Hyliion is a company in Austin that has developed a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-electric hybrid system, which is compatible with most Class 8 commercial CNG vehicles. What the electric axle does is provide more power for these types of CNG trucks, increasing their ability to carry heavy loads and handle big hills. Portland-based NW Natural joined forces with Hyliion for this pioneering loan program, where they provide, free of cost, a CNG Cascadia day cab truck with the Hyliion e-axle installed.
The first participants in the program were Baker Rock Resources, a family-owned business that provides construction materials, the Tillamook County Creamery Association, dairy product supplier, and CalPortland - a cement and concrete provider. And it looks like all 3 of them found that the Hyliion-equipped truck had better performance, increased power and was easy to operate.
Natural gas-fueled vehicles come with a lot of benefits, like better air quality (they don’t emit soot or heavy metals), a lowered carbon print (natural gas is a renewable resource and the electric system is emissions-free) and fewer costs compared to diesel trucks. The only problem, however, is that they are not as powerful as conventional trucks.
This is where solutions like Hyliion’s system can make a difference. This powertrain can add up to 120 HP to a Class 8, 12-liter CNG semi-truck, which makes it able to pull over 100,000 lbs. (45,000 kg) uphill.
During the program, the system was put to the test in challenging conditions, proving that CNG vehicles can be a great option with the right boost.
