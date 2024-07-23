Hydrogen-Powered Kawasaki Ninja H2 Sounds More Like a Humidifier on Wheels Than a Bike

12 photos Photo: Kawasaki

Alternative means of propulsion for motorcycles are always in the works, but their success and adoption rates are, for one reason or another, much lower than when it comes to four-wheeled vehicles. Just look at how many electric bikes there are compared to electric cars, or the non-existent breed of hydrogen-powered bikes. Ok, maybe not non-existent, as Japanese bike maker Kawasaki just announced a world first concerning exactly such a thing.