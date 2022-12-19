Hybrid Is the Way – Toyota Starts Production in Europe of Its 5th Generation Powertrain

Toyota has a wide range of hybrid vehicles available. Among those, the Corolla is one of the popular models. Toyota Motor Europe has announced it's starting production of the all-new, fifth-gen hybrid powertrains for the Corolla. The e-components will be manufactured at TMUK (Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK) and TMMT (Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey).
The 4th generation systems have been produced at the manufacturing plants since 2018 at TMMP and 2016 at TMUK. Toyota has significantly increased its investments in hybrid technology during this time, and the move has paid off. The partly electrified vehicles now represent 66% of Toyota's total European sales – an impressive 36% rise in the last four years.
The Executive Vice President for Manufacturing at Toyota Motor Europe (TME), Marvin Cooke, said, "Toyota's affordable, low-emission hybrid electrified vehicles have an important role to play in our pan-European multi-technology strategy which seeks to help everyone lower their carbon emissions. Hybrid technology now features in 70% and 85% respectively of the engines and transmissions produced at TMMP and TMUK, which is a reflection of the ever-growing customer demand for Toyota hybrid products."
TME has invested around €77.5M ($82.2M) at the UK and Poland plants to introduce seven production lines. For instance, the electric hybrid transmission is manufactured at TMMP, including the MG1 and MG2 motors.
The MG1 is an auxiliary motor; it's a starter for the gasoline engine, also known as a "generator," and it charges the battery as well. The MG2 is the main electric motor, driving the wheels using the current generated by the MG1 and the battery. When the car brakes or decelerates, the MG2 recuperates and reuses part of the kinetic energy generated.
These components will then be paired with the 1.8-liter gasoline engine produced at TMUK; that's how the 5th generation hybrid electric powertrain is formed. But how does the new-gen technology stand out from its predecessor? It's lighter and more compact, and the electric motors have more power, which leads to an increased electric drive ratio in the system. Moreover, the vehicle will have lower CO2 emissions.
The 1.8-liter engine combined with the hybrid drive system output 139 hp (104 kW or 141 ps). The new-gen setup reduces 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration time by 1.7 seconds to 9.2 seconds.
The Executive Vice President for Manufacturing at Toyota Motor Europe (TME), Marvin Cooke, said, "Toyota's affordable, low-emission hybrid electrified vehicles have an important role to play in our pan-European multi-technology strategy which seeks to help everyone lower their carbon emissions. Hybrid technology now features in 70% and 85% respectively of the engines and transmissions produced at TMMP and TMUK, which is a reflection of the ever-growing customer demand for Toyota hybrid products."
TME has invested around €77.5M ($82.2M) at the UK and Poland plants to introduce seven production lines. For instance, the electric hybrid transmission is manufactured at TMMP, including the MG1 and MG2 motors.
The MG1 is an auxiliary motor; it's a starter for the gasoline engine, also known as a "generator," and it charges the battery as well. The MG2 is the main electric motor, driving the wheels using the current generated by the MG1 and the battery. When the car brakes or decelerates, the MG2 recuperates and reuses part of the kinetic energy generated.
These components will then be paired with the 1.8-liter gasoline engine produced at TMUK; that's how the 5th generation hybrid electric powertrain is formed. But how does the new-gen technology stand out from its predecessor? It's lighter and more compact, and the electric motors have more power, which leads to an increased electric drive ratio in the system. Moreover, the vehicle will have lower CO2 emissions.
The 1.8-liter engine combined with the hybrid drive system output 139 hp (104 kW or 141 ps). The new-gen setup reduces 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration time by 1.7 seconds to 9.2 seconds.