Hybrid and AWD-Only 2023 Mazda CX-60 Mid-Size SUV Costs Over $40k in Australia

The “first-everMazda CX-60, the inaugural mid-size CUV using the Japanese automaker’s new RWD, and/or AWD Skyactiv architecture, has been priced and detailed in Australia.
While we are still waiting over in North America for the slightly larger CX-70, the Mazda CX-60 is almost ready to conquer yet another major region. Produced in Japan since spring this year, the RWD and AWD Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture crossover SUV with a longitudinal engine setup is available both with inline-four and larger straight-six engines, plus (for the very first time) with a sustainable PHEV option.

Mazda has now revealed the exact pricing and specification details for the Australian version of the CX-60, which kicks off at AUD 59,800. That is around $40,040 at the current exchange rates, placing it squarely above all U.S.-spec models, including the current $38,750 CX-9 flagship. However, there are a few caveats about the pricey quotation.

The 2023 Mazda CX-60 will arrive across nationwide Australian dealerships only starting in June 2023, and the Japanese carmaker is actively trying to set a new “benchmark in style, quality, and performance for the brand and its Mazda Premium philosophy.” As such, the model will only be available with inline-six turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, all of them electrified, plus Mazda’s first-ever plug-in hybrid.

There are also just three grades - Evolve, GT, or Azami, plus a handful of optional packages: Vision Technology, Luxury, Takumi, and SP. The base CX-60 for Australia is the AUD 59,800 Evolve with the 3.3-liter e-Skyactiv G turbo with M Hybrid Boost, while the diesel version kicks off at AUD 61,800 ($41,418), and the 2.5-liter e-SkyActiv PHEV goes from AUD 72,300 ($48,455). By the way, all versions are hooked to the eight-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and are available exclusively with the i-Activ AWD system.

