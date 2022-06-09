Hutte Hut Is an All-Wood Glamping Habitat Built Like a Superyacht: Has the Price To Match

Folks, Sprouting Sprocket is the name of an industrial design group out of California. However, a division of this company is simply known as Hütte Hut (HH). This crew is a big deal because they're responsible for a beautiful travel trailer built out of nothing more than wood and a touch of aluminum.
While this branch of Sprouting Sprocket is dubbed Hütte Hut, so is the camper. Now, the HH is not a new RV. Still, because it showcases an ingenious use of wood to build a mobile habitat, I decided it would be nice to bring it to your attention. Heck, just look at it! Not only is it built from a completely renewable resource, but the lack of a rudimentary design makes it all the more attractive.
To kick things off, let me point out that the HH's price may very well blow you away. After all, as the years have gone by, rarely has any manufacturer asked for more than $40,000 for a wooden camper of this size. On the other hand, the HH tops the camper scales with a rather high rate of $64,000 (€60,100 at current exchange rates).
Now, don't go closing this article's tab just yet. There's a good reason why this bugger costs as much as it does; it's designed to take a beating from the elements like no other wooden camper around. Since wood is naturally prone to rot, fungus, and even insects, the HH is built using wood you'd typically find on a superyacht to create a habitat capable of standing up against such terrors.
The final aspect you need to be aware of is that the HH shell or cabin uses no screws, rivets, or bolts. So, then, how is this sucker held together? With epoxy, what else? But, not just any wood glue, green plant-based epoxy from EcoPoxy, the eco-friendly stuff.
What do all these materials yield? First, just look at this sucker. The exterior wooden panels will make you and your friends feel as though you're looking at a camper trailer from the old days with an interior that yields 44 square feet (4.1 square meters) of surface area. Best of all, up to three people can fit in this camper.
nice and all, the downside is that this bugger features no exterior storage lockers or bays. So yes, everything you need to bring along on your adventures will have to be arranged and shoved inside the HH, nor does the HH seem suitable for a rooftop tent. Sure, you can set up an exterior galley and dining space, but all your gear is shoved inside during transit.
Still, imagine waking up on a Saturday morning, hitching the HH to your truck, and driving off towards the X on your map. Along the way, you may stop in some gas station, answer all the questions you'll get from onlookers, and then drive off again, continuing your journey. Once you finally arrive at the camping grounds you've aimed for, you'll go through that Q&A session again, and again, and again; just point them to this article.
At the end of the day, I haven't seen many folks rocking a Hütte Hut, but that doesn't mean there aren't any floating around somewhere. If you're reading this and own a Hütte Hut camper, drop a comment about how it has fared up against the elements; I'm curious.
