Husqvarna Team Conquers Mountains and Rivers in Spectacular Silk Way Rally

This is an interesting time for motorsports, to say the least. New types of competitors (the EV wave is coming on strong), new regulations and, to top it all off, the ongoing health crisis that is still causing last-minute changes and difficulties. But races continue, even with the added challenges, which makes the results that much more rewarding for the winners.
Perhaps not one of the most popular off-road competitions out there, the Silk Way Rally is definitely unique, though, because it takes place (as its name suggests) in Eurasia, following the most famous ancient route that connected two continents. This Rally has been around for over ten years, with locations slightly changing from year to year and some of the most spectacular editions taking racers from Russia to China.
This year, the Silk Way Rally had to be cut short, and it was a last-minute decision due to an emergency situation. Because of the health crisis escalation in Mongolia, it was decided to not enter the country, which meant limiting the rally to five days. This made the recent stage 3 all the more important since the riders only have two more days to change or maintain the current status.
Add to that the natural challenges of the 133 km (82.6 miles) special and you’ve got a competition day that will be hard to forget. It sure was that way for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, who managed to score second and fourth place. Skyler Howes finished just two minutes apart from the stage winner, while Luciano Benavides obtained his best finish yet, moving up in the provisional classification.
Both of them felt that although it was one of the toughest, this stage was fun thanks to the fast tracks and mountain roads, with a deep river crossing being the highlight of the entire special. It was more about making it safely to the finish line throughout all these natural challenges, than showing off. And that strategy paid off.
It was a test for the team, as well as for the Husqvarna FR 450 Rally motorcycle, which proved to be a force to be reckoned with, no matter how difficult the terrain is.
This year, the Silk Way Rally had to be cut short, and it was a last-minute decision due to an emergency situation. Because of the health crisis escalation in Mongolia, it was decided to not enter the country, which meant limiting the rally to five days. This made the recent stage 3 all the more important since the riders only have two more days to change or maintain the current status.
Add to that the natural challenges of the 133 km (82.6 miles) special and you’ve got a competition day that will be hard to forget. It sure was that way for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, who managed to score second and fourth place. Skyler Howes finished just two minutes apart from the stage winner, while Luciano Benavides obtained his best finish yet, moving up in the provisional classification.
Both of them felt that although it was one of the toughest, this stage was fun thanks to the fast tracks and mountain roads, with a deep river crossing being the highlight of the entire special. It was more about making it safely to the finish line throughout all these natural challenges, than showing off. And that strategy paid off.
It was a test for the team, as well as for the Husqvarna FR 450 Rally motorcycle, which proved to be a force to be reckoned with, no matter how difficult the terrain is.