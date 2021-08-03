Husqvarna Devils S Concept Sports Firefly Doors, Has a Car-Like Luxe Interior

Be it commuting, touring, or just getting that taste of an enduro ride, this Husqvarna Devil S concept fits anyone's style. With its futuristic car-like design, it bridges the automotive world and the motorcycle community to offer the best of both worlds.
The working hands behind this project belong to design student Haochen (Wenson) Wei. His recent addition to his portfolio only comes to complete the extensive work behind his different creations. From a Rolls-Royce Erebus concept that features a vehicle with a crystal kinetic modular body to a Lexus pickup truck interior design, Wei's vision is focused on high-tech luxury.
Its Devil S motorcycle doesn't stray far from this thematic either. The creator has retained the same enduro wheels you'd see on a 701 Supermoto, although the spokes have been completely redesigned.
What makes this concept stand out are the doors that look similar to the vertical door on a Lambo. But because they appear to be slimmer, with windows that detach separately, they resemble a pair of wings, specifically firefly wings, according to Wei. At least, that's where he took inspiration from.
And that's not the only thing that would for sure turn heads. The bike's aerodynamic body was made to provide not only just enough speed to zip through a crowded city but also to keep the rider safe. Closed off from the world, the cabin has an automotive-inspired interior with red LEDs and matching seatbelts.
Because the seating position is secured by the bike's lightweight yet strong structure, the rider would have to sit quite low. On each side of the interior, there are panels that display the ride's stats, such as speed or battery percentage, as well as other tech features, including Bluetooth, GPS, and Internet connectivity.
Wei's Husqvarna is just an idea that lives through his renderings, but if it were to become a reality, it would be one heck of a ride.
