Hurry Up if You Want to Drive the Tesla Cybertruck in Fortnite and Rocket League for Free

Coming right out of left field, Tesla and Epic Games teamed up for one of the most epic (pun intended) collaborations in video game history, so finally, you can drive the Cybertruck for free. Well, it's free at least until August 6, when it becomes available for everyone at a price.
If you have your wallets ready and waiting to buy the Cybertruck, set it aside for a while because not even a billionaire pureblood prince could buy the Fortnite model for the time being.
That's because it's neatly locked behind a daily "quest wall," so to speak. On the Fortnite Summer Road Trip goal list, players will have to complete nine missions that unlock consecutively every 24 hours until July 31. The event itself lasts until August 6, so players have enough time to figure things out.
Be forewarned, though! Many missions are tedious and boring. At least the first ones, where you must collect a certain amount of XP points from the Creator Island section. I recommend playing for about 20-25 minutes in "Zombie Farm 2.34" because it's similar to the first Call of Duty: Black Ops wave-based zombies mode and rewards a more than generous amount of experience.
The difficulty feels juvenile so that you won't get frustrated, but you will likely tire quickly of the repetitiveness. However, it does the job perfectly after pressing the Leave Game button. More missions include the Battle Royale mode, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Reload. Also, expect to take a trip to LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival.
Lastly, the bundle itself contains:
The best part is that if you are not only an avid Fortnite fan but also enjoy Rocket League, after unlocking the bundle with your mad gaming skills, the "cross-ownership" feature will transfer the car body with no other headaches included. As a "one last thing," upon finishing the short-lived Summer Road Trip event, you will receive the Baja Off-Road Decal.
Remember, the fun ends on August 6 with the v30.40 Update, which will introduce the Cybertruck in the main shop, meaning it will cost real-life money. Well, that's unless you farmed enough V-Bucks in the meantime. There's no word on the Cybertruck's future price, but at least we know that the Baja Off-Road Decal will not be in the bundle. You can only get it through the Summer Road Trip quests.
Probably unbeknownst to many folks, the Tesla Cybertruck isn't officially featured in many games. At least not when it comes to the AAA territory like Gran Turismo 7, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport, The Crew Motorfest, Need for Speed Unbound, and so on.
Cyberpunk 2077 once posted a tweet with an in-game thematic Cybertruck that hinted at a possible and imminent collaboration, but for better or worse, that never happened. However, we did get the Ken Block-inspired Type-66 Hoon with side-mounted machine guns, which drives beautifully, so maybe it all turned out for the best.
You'd think Elon and his gang of misfits would feature their most recent prized possession in as many video games as possible to hype people up. Maybe that's still in the cards, with Fortnite buying all the rights for a set period of time. It could be that the digital Cybertruck floodgates will burst open in the Forza or Gran Turismo series next, but only time will tell.
Fortnite isn't anything if not resilient, in a gaming world where titles live thoroughly and crash as suddenly as they appeared in a matter of weeks. Epic's battle royale game was and still is connected to the zeitgeist or current meta, as the younglings call it, ensuring its survivability for many years to come. Speaking of which, a Deadpool & Wolverine bundle is reportedly incoming, that very well might be a best-seller after everyone is done watching the movie premiering on July 26. The action-comedy flick is part of Phase Five of the MCU and should be filled with surprises.
The Tesla Cybertruck Bundle will unlock after the 9th mission, but until you get there, more rewards await, although they seem quite boring. The last mission, though, includes the Beast Mode Cybertruck Boost, which sounds fun. Completing the first three quests will nab you the Underworld Camo Wrap. The sixth quest will reward you with the Sun Sign Back Bling.
- Tesla Cybertruck Car Body (SUV)
- CyberCamo Cybertruck Decal
- Matte Black Cybertruck Decal
- Stainless Steel Cybertruck Decal
- OMG Cybertruck Decal
- Cyber Wheels
While it is indeed featured here and there with the help of mods, somewhat obscure games have it available. Used Car Tycoon Game (2021) has a version, and so does Bolshie Gonki (2012), Buck Up and Drive! (2022), Postal: Brain Damaged (2022), Jelly Drift (2021), Hot Slide (2021), Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery (2019), Off the Road (2018), and many more titles 99% of people probably won't recognize.
