Hungarian Hypercar With F1-Derived Hybrid Powertrain Promises a Lot

There used to be a time when supercar-makers were sprouting like mushrooms after the rain, but in recent years that trend had started to die out. 21 photos



Named Kincsem and aiming to become a ‘digital luxury brand,’ the startup’s first product is set to wear the Hyper-GT moniker and will be designed by Ian Callum CBE’s design company.



According to Tibor Bak, the brand’s founder, the Kincsem Hyper-GT will be an electrified hypercar reminiscent in ways of the ill-fated



The name of the company pays tribute to a famous Hungarian racehorse that has the most wins in the history of the sport, having won 54 races from 54 starts in the late 1800s.



“The story of Kincsem the horse is the inspiration behind the brand; the ethos behind her training was pioneering and as a result, her achievements remain unsurpassed. Our pioneering approach to digital technology allows us to create without constraints and place the individual at the centre of the design process. Our customers will experience new levels of dynamic personalisation that has never before been possible,” said Tibor Bak.



To celebrate the horse’s legacy, Kincsem will only built 54 Hyper-GTs, all of them hand-built in the UK and featuring a ‘revolutionary high-revving F1-derived hybrid powertrain.’



Apparently, the unspecified internal combustion engine will be augmented by no less than four electric motors, just like the Jaguar C-X75 was supposed to be. There is no mention of total output, but the car will apparently be unveiled later this year, with deliveries to commence sometime in 2023.



