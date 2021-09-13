Humvee NXT 360 Lands in Europe This Week, Includes Remote Weapons and Gunshot Detection

Humvee is a name that has been associated with military operations for decades now. The moniker is a variant of the impossible-to-pronounce HMMWV, which stands for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle ever since the early 1980s.
Ever since conception, Humvees have been the work of a company called AM General. The breed started out as machines capable of fulfilling the role of the original Army jeep, but has grown since into a very diverse and specialized line of military platforms.
And another one is soon coming. Called NXT 360, the newcomer was first shown at the beginning of the year during the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi. This week, it will land in London for the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEi) tradeshow that runs there for the next few days.
This is the first time the 360 has made it over to the Old Continent and it comes packing a Remote Weapons Station (RWS) developed by Kongsberg, and the Boomerang Gunshot Detection System created by Raytheon.
The Humvee is powered by a 6.5-liter diesel engine rated in this configuration at 250 hp. The American company will offer it to interested armies in two variants, Base and ES.
As usual, each will be highly customizable, as they have to serve specific needs, but generally they will be equipped with a camera system that provides soldiers with a 60°-120° field of view, generated in the form of a live feed inside the cabin, but also 360-degree kinetic energy and blast threat protection.
The NXT 360, based on the existing Humvee platform, will be offered in 2-, 4- and 6-passenger seating configurations, with “room for personnel and mission equipment.” It runs on long travel suspension to make it nimble over any type of terrain.
Pricing for the new interpretation of the Humvee has not been announced.
