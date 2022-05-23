Humongous Ford Bronco Seemed Digitally Ready for the Monster Jam World Finals XXI

While over in the real world Ford is worried about the high Bronco demand impacting the global supply-chain constraints, across the virtual realm different kinds of smashes get envisioned with the reinvented sixth-generation SUV at the center of everything.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, enhances his growing CGI passion for all kinds of Americana trucks with a cool take on the Cyber Orange Bronco 2-Door SUV that opens up an entirely new world of customization possibilities. A big one, of course, given the Monster Jam World Finals XXI inspiration.
Just in case you are not familiar with Feld Entertainment’s Monster Jam live motorsport event tour, we can tell you the series first started some decades ago (hence the “40 years” tag) and has been held under the United States Hot Rod Association umbrella to make it official. The main attraction comes from freestyle monster truck competitions, and just in case you need a few quick excerpts to properly explain the action, there are some official reels from Monster Jam embedded below as well.
But the main idea is solely based on just one man’s child-like excitement – this pixel master has been dreaming of the day when he and the brewing family (a baby is also on the way) will experience the Monster Jam World Finals up close and personal. Until then, and based on the curious lack of a jam-packed stadium of spectators (like in the old days), we reckon that he is more than entitled to complain about the lack of monster truck diversity during the latest events.
“I think it’s time for those Escalade and F-150 bodies (to be) put to rest and replaced by something new like Broncos, or the GMC, or even the new Lightning… getting tired to see those bodies still around since (like) 2004!” And, as always, this CGI expert that is deeply passionate about all things Americana trucks and cars has not settled comfortably numb – instead he just took a Cyber Orange Bronco and made it a proper example of how a contemporary monster truck should look like, even if only virtually!
