Hummingbird Is the World's Lightest Folding E-Bike 

Back in 2017, a British bike builder that goes by the name of Hummingbird introduced what it claims is the lightest folding bike in the world, which weighed 6.9 kg (15.2 lbs).
As the market for bicycles that are aided by electric motors grows in size, the Brits thought it would be best to introduce an equally lgiht electric version of the bike.

Nearly one year later, the company is at it again, with the Hummingbird Electric, an electric version of the bicycle that weighs 10.3 kg (22.7 lbs). That weight makes this two-wheeler, the company says, the lightest folding e-bike available on the market.

The bike is powered by a brushless 250 W motor which draws its power from a 160 Wh lithium battery. The combo gives the e-bike a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and a range mildly in excess of 30 km (18.6 miles).

Both the motor and the battery are neatly tucked into the tiny rear wheel hub. Recharging the battery takes as little as two and a half hours.

The motor on the e-bike kicks in as soon as it reaches a speed of 8 km/h (5 mph). It then keeps on going until it either runs out of juice or the bike sits still for two minutes.

"We have spent the last year determining how to build on what we believe is already a truly remarkable product and the introduction of an electric model that weighs only 10.3kg is a break-through for the urban commuter,” said in a statement Petre Craciun, the designer of the Hummingbird.

"Hummingbird represents freedom; the freedom to come and go as you please, which you can’t do with many other models on the market.”

Th e-bike and all of its unique features do not come cheap. As per the manufacturer, the bike will sell starting at £4,495 in the United Kingdom.
