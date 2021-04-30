3 This Custom Live-In Garage Displays the GMC Hummer EV Like a Work of Art

2 1-of-36 2006 Hummer H1 Was With the FBI, Now Going for Close the Price of the EV

Hummer 01 Rendering Will Ruin the 2022 GMC Hummer EV for You

When GM introduced the Hummer EV last year, the public and media alike reacted very favorably, especially to the way the designers managed to morph the gas guzzler's styling into an environmentally friendly (well, sort of) EV. 9 photos kWh battery pack to pull decent maximum range figures (GM claims 350 miles or 563 km), and the reason for that can be found in the vehicle's weight (undisclosed at this moment, but it's not that hard to guess it'll be gargantuan) as well as its brick shape.



EV or not, if you want to call something a Hummer, you can't really change too much about the nature of its styling. At least not if you want to avoid becoming everyone's laughingstock. Just imagine GM presented a streamlined vehicle and said that was the new Hummer. The audience would turn around and leave the room quicker than the announcer could say "April's fool".



Nobody will blame the



They call it "HUMMER 01", but we can all look at it and see it as an alternative for the SUV version won't have that problem, but a certain lack of features is certainly still there.



That's not a criticism you can level at the Hummer 01. Granted, it's not a pickup, so it has that going for it, but it's also more than that. It's just a busier design overall, and for a vehicle the size of the Hummer, that's a good thing. Nobody wants to see huge flat surfaces where nothing happens (well,



At the end of the day, it's best we settle for the things we can have instead of dreaming of the ones we never will, so perhaps it would be wiser of us to look for what's wrong with this rendering. Except we can't find anything. It has everything a modern electric Hummer should, all wrapped in a nice, coherent package. Thanks, Sergey, for ruining the GMC's Hummer EV for us.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergey Kavunov (@icecream_designer) We say "sort of" because the behemoth needs a massive 200battery pack to pull decent maximum range figures (GM claims 350 miles or 563 km), and the reason for that can be found in the vehicle's weight (undisclosed at this moment, but it's not that hard to guess it'll be gargantuan) as well as its brick shape.or not, if you want to call something a Hummer, you can't really change too much about the nature of its styling. At least not if you want to avoid becoming everyone's laughingstock. Just imagine GM presented a streamlined vehicle and said that was the new Hummer. The audience would turn around and leave the room quicker than the announcer could say "April's fool".Nobody will blame the GMC Hummer EV for not being blocky enough, that's for sure, but we've already seen there are other ways in which you can pen a modern Hummer that manages to stay true to the brand's identity while also bringing a bit more excitement than GM's official model does. There was this set of official sketches that showed a much edgier design had been considered at some point, and now we have icecream_designer's (Sergey Kavunov) proposal as well.They call it "HUMMER 01", but we can all look at it and see it as an alternative for the GMC Hummer EV. If there's one thing we don't particularly like about the latter's design is its side profile. The three volumes are too closely matched to the point where, if you looked only at an outline, you couldn't tell which was the front and which was the rear. Theversion won't have that problem, but a certain lack of features is certainly still there.That's not a criticism you can level at the Hummer 01. Granted, it's not a pickup, so it has that going for it, but it's also more than that. It's just a busier design overall, and for a vehicle the size of the Hummer, that's a good thing. Nobody wants to see huge flat surfaces where nothing happens (well, Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders apparently do), and the 01 doesn't make itself guilty of that.At the end of the day, it's best we settle for the things we can have instead of dreaming of the ones we never will, so perhaps it would be wiser of us to look for what's wrong with this rendering. Except we can't find anything. It has everything a modern electric Hummer should, all wrapped in a nice, coherent package. Thanks, Sergey, for ruining the GMC's Hummer EV for us.