Huge Wing Grows Old BMW 3 Series in Front of It, What Would You Name the Syndrome?

Built all over the world, including in North America from 2006 to 2011 for the local market, the E9X generation of the BMW 3 Series was a more than decent daily.
Provided that you can land yourself a low-mileage example for a decent amount of money, you’ll still get to enjoy a good sports sedan with rear- or rear-biased all-wheel drive, that has aged quite nicely.
Sourcing one that hasn’t had its design amended is, however, easier said than done, as most of them sport at least new wheels and the usual M-wannabe mods. Some owners have gone as far as making theirs even more powerful than the V8-powered M3 of the era, whereas others have chosen to steal all the downforce, like the owner of this silver example spotted somewhere in the United States.
If you look closely behind that massive wing that could easily double as a standing desk, then you will see that it has two more smaller ones, on the trunk lid and roof. These have a black look, and so does the BMW roundel. The rear lighting units were darkened too, and the one on the right side needs a new bulb. The double tailpipes stick out more, and a new suspension, or likely lowering springs, have brought the body closer to the ground.
This is probably a work in progress, as from what we can tell, those are the OEM alloys. Also, the front fender and driver’s side door don’t exactly line up, suggesting perhaps that it was involved in an accident at one point. As for the where-we-found-the-picture part of the story, that would be Reddit, in their infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, where one Redditor couldn’t help but ask how the owner accesses the trunk. Good question, fellow petrolhead, very good question indeed.
Sourcing one that hasn’t had its design amended is, however, easier said than done, as most of them sport at least new wheels and the usual M-wannabe mods. Some owners have gone as far as making theirs even more powerful than the V8-powered M3 of the era, whereas others have chosen to steal all the downforce, like the owner of this silver example spotted somewhere in the United States.
If you look closely behind that massive wing that could easily double as a standing desk, then you will see that it has two more smaller ones, on the trunk lid and roof. These have a black look, and so does the BMW roundel. The rear lighting units were darkened too, and the one on the right side needs a new bulb. The double tailpipes stick out more, and a new suspension, or likely lowering springs, have brought the body closer to the ground.
This is probably a work in progress, as from what we can tell, those are the OEM alloys. Also, the front fender and driver’s side door don’t exactly line up, suggesting perhaps that it was involved in an accident at one point. As for the where-we-found-the-picture part of the story, that would be Reddit, in their infamous ‘bad’ car mods thread, where one Redditor couldn’t help but ask how the owner accesses the trunk. Good question, fellow petrolhead, very good question indeed.