Huge “Vote for Europe” Banner Pops Up on Volkswagen’s Headquarters

True to the belief that every vote counts, one of Europe’s largest employers, Volkswagen, send a clear signal to the people on its payroll on this subject on Friday, when a huge 12 x 27 meters banner appeared on the Wolfsburg plant.Posted up there by the carmaker itself, the banner reads Volkswagen votes for Europe and it is supposed to be a rally call for all Europeans to go out and vote.The banner is backed by an appeal drawn up by the carmaker’s top brass and representatives of the Group Works Council in 16 European languages, and meant for the company's employees.The statement reads as follows:“Everyone who wants to have their say on the future development of the European Union should exercise their right to vote. Europe concerns each and every one of us. This is why we, the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group and the Group Works Council, jointly call upon all of you to take part in the election. Exercise your right to vote and help shape the future of Europe.”Volkswagen says it will keep the banner high up on its building until the day European elections are held in Germany, which is on May 26. In the EU member states, elections for the parliament start on May 23 and end on May 26.Volkswagen employees close to half a million people in Europe, representing nearly 75 percent of its entire global workforce. The carmaker has 69 facilities on the continent belonging to 12 of the brands it owns.