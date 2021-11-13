Huge Markup Turns the 2022 Corvette C8 From a Bargain Supercar Into a Full-Blown Exotic

Pricing kicks off at $62,195, excluding the destination charge and dealer fees, for the Coupe, while the Convertible starts at $69,695. That makes it a true bargain supercar for the masses, with a great bang for the buck, which sadly decreases significantly in the case of a particular C8 that we found for sale, with 14 miles (23 km) under its belt.
A 2022 model year Stingray Convertible, it is advertised by Warren Henry Auto, and is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nothing out of the ordinary yet, until you take a look at the sticker price that reads $169,995. Really? $170k for a ‘Vette that normally costs a lot less, fully specced? Yep, there’s no typo here.
But what else could you get for that eye-watering sum? One of several new high-performance vehicles, for that matter. The Porsche 911 Turbo is a $174,300 affair, before destination, and its 572 hp available on tap enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 2.7 seconds, on the condition that you get it with the Sport Chrono Package, and a 199 mph (320 kph) top speed.
718 Cayman GT4, which can be had from $101,200. A true track warrior with head-turning looks and properly-balanced chassis, it brags about hitting the 60 mph mark in 4.2 seconds, and a maximum speed of 189 mph (304 kph), aided by its 414 horsepower.
That kind of money could otherwise get you not one, but two Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s. The muscle car is listed on the Blue Oval’s official website from $72,900, and it has a whopping 760 hp available via the right pedal, and the ability to hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.
Dodge, on the other hand, would sell you the 807 horsepower Challenger SRT Superstock, which can do the 0 to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, with a 131 mph (211 kph) exit speed, from $82,465.
You could also get a BMW M8 Competition Coupe from $130,000, which boasts 617 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. For a GT, the German model is very fast, taking 3.0 Mississippis to 60 mph, and topping out at 190 mph (306 kph) when ordered with the M Driver’s Pack.
Acura NSX, or a McLaren 650S.
If high-riders get your heart racing, then know that the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-AMG G 65 are within budget too. For around $10,000 less, you could buy a Tesla Model S Plaid or an Aston Martin DB11, and all of these rides are currently looking for a new home on eBay, in the U.S. of A.
Now, we will end this story by asking you what would your poison be for around $170k, though not before reminding you about the specs of the new-gen Corvette Stingray, which packs a 6.2-liter V8 engine, with 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system. With its ability to hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, and a 194 mph (312 kph) V-max, it is more than capable of putting a big smile on your face.
A 2022 model year Stingray Convertible, it is advertised by Warren Henry Auto, and is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nothing out of the ordinary yet, until you take a look at the sticker price that reads $169,995. Really? $170k for a ‘Vette that normally costs a lot less, fully specced? Yep, there’s no typo here.
But what else could you get for that eye-watering sum? One of several new high-performance vehicles, for that matter. The Porsche 911 Turbo is a $174,300 affair, before destination, and its 572 hp available on tap enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 2.7 seconds, on the condition that you get it with the Sport Chrono Package, and a 199 mph (320 kph) top speed.
718 Cayman GT4, which can be had from $101,200. A true track warrior with head-turning looks and properly-balanced chassis, it brags about hitting the 60 mph mark in 4.2 seconds, and a maximum speed of 189 mph (304 kph), aided by its 414 horsepower.
That kind of money could otherwise get you not one, but two Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s. The muscle car is listed on the Blue Oval’s official website from $72,900, and it has a whopping 760 hp available via the right pedal, and the ability to hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.
Dodge, on the other hand, would sell you the 807 horsepower Challenger SRT Superstock, which can do the 0 to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, with a 131 mph (211 kph) exit speed, from $82,465.
You could also get a BMW M8 Competition Coupe from $130,000, which boasts 617 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. For a GT, the German model is very fast, taking 3.0 Mississippis to 60 mph, and topping out at 190 mph (306 kph) when ordered with the M Driver’s Pack.
Acura NSX, or a McLaren 650S.
If high-riders get your heart racing, then know that the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-AMG G 65 are within budget too. For around $10,000 less, you could buy a Tesla Model S Plaid or an Aston Martin DB11, and all of these rides are currently looking for a new home on eBay, in the U.S. of A.
Now, we will end this story by asking you what would your poison be for around $170k, though not before reminding you about the specs of the new-gen Corvette Stingray, which packs a 6.2-liter V8 engine, with 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system. With its ability to hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, and a 194 mph (312 kph) V-max, it is more than capable of putting a big smile on your face.