Huffy Caters to the Kid in Us, Unleashes the Wild Electric Green Machine Drift E-Trike

These days, most adults are out there riding bikes from big-name brands, but as a kid, the big-name brand I loved most was none other than Huffy. Well, this crew is back and feeding the nostalgia monster inside each of us. Get ready for the Electric Green Machine.
If the name Green Machine sounds familiar, then you've had one heck of a childhood, full of sliding around corners in your neighborhood, hard stops, and lots of laughs; the bruises and scrapes didn't matter then. Well, this time around, it's the adults' turn to bring back a touch of the old-school fun we used to have as kids. Oh, and it's electric, so hang on tight.
That's right, ladies and gents, Huffy is at it again, and this time around, they're not catering to just kids; the Electric Green Machine, or Type 36, has been designed and built in such a way as to also accommodate one of the bigger kids among us. Adults, they call them. Do I need to mention that this e-trike was brought to life based on popular demand? According to the manufacturer's website, it's suitable for ages 14 and up.
Now, kicking things off with the EGM, let's start off with the overall design. Just like the kid-oriented Green Machine, the EGM is built around a three-wheel design. While Huffy doesn't mention the material used to craft the frame, if they're still building bikes like back in the day, steel is still the metal of choice for tubing.
Onto that frame, Huffy adds a 20-inch wheel at the front with foot pegs coming out of the sides, a fender, and a cockpit that's clearly a bit more cluttered than what we grew up with; it's an EV, after all, so you have the buttons to go along with all that, not to mention a display.
Working our way toward the rear, we can see a removable battery strapped to the down tubes, and sitting right between the rider's legs. Since the frame dips low to the ground on this trike, so does the seat. Last but not least, two slicks sit on either side, ready to kick the action into high gear at any moment.
With a general layout of the EGM in mind, let's see what these little bits and essential pieces can do. Starting with the front again, Huffy throws in a 250 W motor running under 36 V that can achieve a top speed of 15 mph (24 kph), which may not sound like a whole lot, but this one's not so much about speed; it's about control and the necessary torque to pull you into tailspins and back out again. In time, if you feel you need more power, look into adding a stronger motor.
Up next, our attention is on the battery. Now, Huffy doesn't mention anything in their press release about how much ride time you can squeeze out of one of these babies; all we know is that it's a 36 V battery, that's it. Nothing about watt-hours or amps, but for the $600 this puppy is selling for, what can we expect? Feel free to comment below as to how much ride time you feel you need to be happy for this level of cash. Luckily, it's a removable battery, so if you grab a few extra packs, the fun goes on.
Before skipping onto the magic that Huffy has in place at the rear - the two wheels - we first need to point out that this manufacturer has created an entirely new seat for the Green Machine lineup. Since adults vary in size, Huffy felt it would be a good idea to introduce a three-position and adjustable seat. You should have no issue finding the right position for you.
Finally, the all-important rear wheels are yet another component where Huffy upped their game. According to the press release, the hollow and blow-molded wheels they used in the past have been "ditched" in favor of a two-piece that's injection molded.
One reason Huffy chose this new system is that it makes it easy to replace those composite slicks, which are also said to last longer than previous generations. Since there's a whole lot more power driving the Green Machine, not to mention rider weight, all that makes sense.
At this stage, all that's left to do is find one of these babies in a nearby bicycle shop and take it out for a spin around the lot. Heck, for $600, I'm already thinking of all the streets around my neighborhood where I'd be riding the EGM, which brings me to my last and final point.
First of all, because of the nature of the EGM, I think the only place where you should be riding this thing should be on private property or a very private neighborhood. Just think about the visibility issues you have in traffic. Bike lanes may be an option, but there's no room to drift on those. Consider these things, and always wear a helmet out there.