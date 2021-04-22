Huawei Brings Cars in Its Stores as Smartphone Sales Collapse

Huawei is one of the first tech giants to expand in the car market, and after jointly developing a series of vehicles, it has now started selling them in its stores across China.
In other words, Huawei has become a car seller, and the main reason for this transition is the drop in phone sales that the company is trying to deal with as we speak.
Huawei was banned by the United States government in mid-May 2019, essentially being blocked from using products, including software and hardware, developed by American firms. Since it was no longer allowed to install Android and Google apps on its devices, sales of Huawei phones declined pretty much all over the world. China remained the company’s biggest market where the impact was rather reduced.
The Chinese tech behemoth then started focusing on its Android-based operating system. At the same time, it also began exploring other markets that could help offset the decline in the smartphone market.
And the automotive industry is a key focus right now, so according to a report, Huawei has adjusted its flagship stores across China to make room for vehicles.
The first car that’s available in Huawei stores is the SF5, which the company developed in partnership with SERES. It’s a hybrid car offering a range of 180 kilometers (112 miles) in electric mode and over 1,000 kilometers (622 miles) in combined mode.
Huawei also sells the car online, with the cheapest version available for 216,800 yuan (close to $33,500 at today’s exchange rates).
In addition to the SF5, Huawei has also been involved in developing a new Arcfox model called Alpha S, announced earlier this week at the Shanghai auto show. Furthermore, it’s already working with GAC on a fully-electric self-driving car that could see the daylight in 2024, with Huawei to be in charge of providing the autonomous driving system.
Huawei was banned by the United States government in mid-May 2019, essentially being blocked from using products, including software and hardware, developed by American firms. Since it was no longer allowed to install Android and Google apps on its devices, sales of Huawei phones declined pretty much all over the world. China remained the company’s biggest market where the impact was rather reduced.
The Chinese tech behemoth then started focusing on its Android-based operating system. At the same time, it also began exploring other markets that could help offset the decline in the smartphone market.
And the automotive industry is a key focus right now, so according to a report, Huawei has adjusted its flagship stores across China to make room for vehicles.
The first car that’s available in Huawei stores is the SF5, which the company developed in partnership with SERES. It’s a hybrid car offering a range of 180 kilometers (112 miles) in electric mode and over 1,000 kilometers (622 miles) in combined mode.
Huawei also sells the car online, with the cheapest version available for 216,800 yuan (close to $33,500 at today’s exchange rates).
In addition to the SF5, Huawei has also been involved in developing a new Arcfox model called Alpha S, announced earlier this week at the Shanghai auto show. Furthermore, it’s already working with GAC on a fully-electric self-driving car that could see the daylight in 2024, with Huawei to be in charge of providing the autonomous driving system.