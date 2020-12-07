How Well Can the 2020 Land Rover Defender Deal With the Colorado Winter?

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Has a Full Day With Dogs, Target and Chick-fil-A Visits

Let's face it: any video from The Fast Lane featuring their newly delivered (third) Defender is going to be a thriller as we expect something to go wrong with the vehicle at any moment. 1 photo



Let bygones be bygones, and let's focus on the present. In this case, that would be an SE Land Rover Defender 110 packing a straight-six turbocharged three-liter engine with 400 horsepower on tap and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Not a bad setup, but the best thing about it is that, unlike the previous two vehicles, it's actually working.



With winter setting in Colorado, the team's plan to take their Defender "to hell and back" is going to have to wait until spring. At the moment, the SUV doesn't even have winter tires on, which is the bare minimum for any kind of vehicle if you're going to venture into the snow.



Instead, it has the Goodyear Wrangler ATs that can be specced from the factory. They are not mud and snow rated - and even if they were, they still wouldn't provide the same level of control as a set of full-blown winter tires. Luckily, the trail they are on isn't covered in that much snow, so the ATs should be alright.



But why leave that to chance when you can test it and know for sure? A quick push of the throttle sends the six-cylinder engine into overdrive, but between the traction control cutting in and the skidding while braking, it gets plainly obvious the tires are not what you want on your vehicle when everything around turns white.



Other than that, though, the



The Terrain Response System can make life easier by dampening the throttle response and making sure the SUV can launch with close to zero wheelspin regardless of how slippery it is. Another strong point is the air suspension with its adjustable ride height that makes banking unlikely unless the driver gets really carried away.



As for the downsides, there's only really one - well, apart from the steep price - and that's the weight. At 4,985 lbs (2,261 kg), the new Defender is not exactly the lard-mobile the older body-on-frame models like the



