How to Trigger Gran Turismo 7's New Hilarious Game-Breaking Glitches Before They Get Fixed

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital introduced the game-changing Update 1.49 last Thursday, July 25. One of the most praise-worthy changes involved the car physics simulation model. The new suspension physics, refined tire calculation, improved tire response, and more realistic heating and wear should have blown fans' socks off. However, with the right setting adjustments, you can turn your vehicle into an unintended but proper bouncy spaceship, and that's no figure of speech.
Some YouTubers like "zocker1990" who tried a certain combination of performance and suspension settings made quite the spectacle, showing the worst parts of the glitches. However, no matter how serious it gets, the more times you watch the videos, the funnier it gets.
In addition to the funny glitches, Update 1.49 also features six new impressive cars, the revival of a classic GT original circuit, some fresh World Circuit events, Sophy on two new tracks, and more. The praise-worthy lineup includes the 1997 BMW M3, 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, 2016 RUF RGT, and 1998 Subaru Impreza Rally Car.
To achieve the desired results, first, pick a vehicle. In this case, the content creator chose the Volkswagen Sambabus Typ 2 '62. Then take a quick trip to the Car Settings, where you should adjust the following:
Suspension
- Suspension Fully Customisable
- Damping Ratio (Compression) % Front 20 - Rear 20
- Damping Ratio (Expansion) % Front 50 - Rear 50
Performance Adjustment
- Ballast 200
- Ballast Positioning +50 (Rear)
Leave everything else unchanged and apply these settings. To completely follow zocker1990 step by step, go to World Circuits, choose Europe's new Eiger Nordwand circuit, select Time Trial in the bottom part of the screen, click on Full Course with the Afternoon 18:00, Sunny, conditions, and lastly, press Start.
Common sense would dictate that, aside from the Car Settings adjustments, it shouldn't matter which track and conditions you choose, but for a first try, copying an already proven formula is probably the best approach.
As soon as the map loads, your VW bus should already be dancing like Shakira. If not, simply accelerate, press the brake pedal, or use the handbrake until you get the desired results. @AIPhard_T0yota on Twitter/X has an even funnier video, with more cars dancing around like they're at a NASA spaceship prom night after a few drinks. Some vehicles even managed to clip through the map's geometry.
Polyphony Digital has addressed the issue on X, saying, "Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings," and that the team is investigating the issue. While it takes quite the tweaking around to "engage thrusters" and turn your car into a glorified Space X rocket ship, it isn't an all-encompassing problem like Cyberpunk 2077 had when it first launched.
In addition to the funny glitches, Update 1.49 also features six new impressive cars, the revival of a classic GT original circuit, some fresh World Circuit events, Sophy on two new tracks, and more. The praise-worthy lineup includes the 1997 BMW M3, 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, 2016 RUF RGT, and 1998 Subaru Impreza Rally Car.
