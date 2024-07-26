How to Trigger Gran Turismo 7's New Hilarious Game-Breaking Glitches Before They Get Fixed

21 photos Photo: @AIPhard_T0yota on X

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital introduced the game-changing Update 1.49 last Thursday, July 25. One of the most praise-worthy changes involved the car physics simulation model. The new suspension physics, refined tire calculation, improved tire response, and more realistic heating and wear should have blown fans' socks off. However, with the right setting adjustments, you can turn your vehicle into an unintended but proper bouncy spaceship, and that's no figure of speech.