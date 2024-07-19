How To Solve One of the Most Anxiety-Inducing Parts of a Road Trip

According to a recent UK study by Censuswide, almost a quarter, or 24%, of British people experience stressful moments when trying to fit their suitcases and other luggage neatly into the car. The anxiety-inducing problems go even further than that, with one in five people (20%) having to leave stuff behind.
The study also revealed that 12%, or 1 in 8, adults think packing the car is the most painstaking part of going on a short holiday or summer weekend vacation. Even more so, 19%, or almost 1 in 5, British people claim family arguments are sparked by forgotten luggage or important items.
People take packing so seriously that over a fifth, or 21%, buy extra gear like roof racks for their vehicles to make more room. The study asked people what items they mostly prefer to put on the roof rack, with canoes, tables, and even mattresses making the rounds.
To lend a helping hand is UK Tetris Champion Dan Vuong (DanV), one the best people in the world at arranging and rearranging luggage, bags, shoeboxes, and whatever else might classify as a geometrical shape. He says you need to do three main things to reduce packing anxiety and optimize car space.
The first is to stay organized, exactly like in Tetris. You must recognize patterns, shapes, and sizes and sort them out accordingly. "This way, you'll know exactly where to place your beachwear, snacks, and other essentials, ensuring everything fits perfectly," he says.
Secondly, keep everything compact to avoid leaving gaps or empty spaces in the car and inside the luggage. If you're packing a lot of clothes, make sure to compress them neatly and tidyly. "By maximizing every inch of your luggage, you can fit more items into smaller spaces without leaving gaps," DanV said.
With 36 million UK citizens destined to go on vacation this summer using their family car, it's no wonder the Romanian car brand sought help from DanV and put his mad geometrical skills to work. Luke Broad, UK's Dacia Brand Director, said, "With nearly a quarter of Brits struggling to pack their cars ahead of summer getaways, we understand the challenges that can appear before the journey has even started!"
If we were to zoom out a bit and shift our focus on the video game industry, we'd notice that the little Dacia-Tetris marketing campaign was extremely clever in reaching out to a Tetris champion. The Tetris Company claims the game, in its endless shapes and forms, sold over 520 million units worldwide. In other words, it's the most-sold video game of all time.
Minecraft occupies the second spot with 300+ million sold, and GTA V is at number three with over 200 million. Another on-point fact about this Dacia-Tetris partnership exposure is that it arrived shortly after the game's 40th Anniversary, celebrated on June 6.
Dacia has quite a growing reputation in the United Kingdom because they're known for hitting a sweet spot between low prices and quality. The 2024 Dacia Spring electric hatchback starts from 14,995 British pounds or the equivalent of 19,472 US dollars, including value-added tax, delivery charge, and first registration fee.
Lastly, pack light and don't take big useless items like winter clothes during the summer, so you don't overload the limited car space. In Dan's words, "Focus on bringing just the essentials and summer necessities like shorts and sandals to keep your luggage light and manageable."
