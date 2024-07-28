How to Quickly Earn $200,000 in GTA Online Delivering Pizzas While You Still Can

Grand Theft Auto VI dodged a massive bullet this week and was exempt from the current SAG-AFTRA video game strike. However, it's not out of the woods yet because Take-Two is still in the middle of it all. For now, at least, any game in development before September 2023 got a pass, but things could get ugly if the situation escalates. Hoping that will never happen, here's how to get a quick buck this week in GTA Online.
Before getting to the expired cheese pizzas, there's a new sheriff in town called the Vapid Dominator FX Muscle Car, which you can get from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Introduced as the $4,950,000 Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor with the recent content update, Bottom Dollar Bounties, it's based on the popular 1982 Ford Mustang SSP, or Special Service Package, which served law enforcement in the past. The SSP started with a 4.9-liter V8 that made 157 horsepower and ended with the 1989 model outputting 225 hp.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) used these Mustangs to catch "bad guys" while getting from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which was not slow for that era. They would even max out at 140 mph or 225 kph. The SSP "bloodline" ended in 1993, when Ford pulled the plug on the Fox-body production.
If you want this $195,000 bike for yourself, you'll find it at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. To unlock its $146,250 Trade Price, you must deliver five pizzas in one go without them getting cold. The Pegassi Pizza Boy is modeled after the Piaggio Zip and features elements from the 2007 Peugeot V Clic and Kymco Agility 50.
Remember that you'll be on the clock, so don't waste time. By delivering three hot pies by July 31, you will complete the Weekly Challenge and receive 100,000 in-game bucks. Successfully deliver 50 hot ones to get the "Pizza This..." outfit.
For an extra $100k, participate in the Pizza Delivery Community Challenge and deliver three hot ones. The community challenge also rewards the "Pizza This… Tee," but that will require assistance from other players.
Much like getting rid of the bug or robot infestations in Helldivers 2 is part of a worldwide team effort, GTA Online players also have to band together and deliver 10 million pizzas. The t-shirt looks as stereotypical as only Rockstar Games could make it in 2024, and even has a cool catchphrase: "Get Stuffed."
The Transform Races activity is also feeling generous this week, rewarding daredevils with twice the usual GTA$ and four times the Reputation rewards. Here, you'll casually use one type of vehicle until you cross a special transformer checkpoint, which will change it with another. You can go from a standard car to any other type, like trucks, planes, helicopters, parachutes, boats, or motorcycles.
Lastly, like always, don't forget to check out all the discounts. However, keep in mind that they will refresh on July 31.
GTA+ members should collect their latest free offerings, like the Överflöd Pipistrello supercar, the limited-time liveries for some of the latest vehicles, and new chameleon paints. August is the last month subscribers can cash in the free monthly one million dollars, so don't overlook this little essential detail.
With over 200 million copies sold and $10 billion earned in bookings, 2013's Grand Theft Auto V and its online spinoff are not only the most successful games Rockstar Games ever made, but GTA 5 is also the third most-sold video game in history.
When it eventually launches, GTA 6 will undoubtedly surpass GTA V in every way, so let's hope nothing interferes with the officially announced fall 2025 window.
Now, if you ever dreamt of being a "delivery boy," much like Philip J. Fry from the hyperbolically amazing Futurama series created by David X. Cohen and Matt Groening, then Rockstar Games has your back. You can start the new "Pizza Delivery" Odd Job by simply going to any of the three "Pizza This..." venues in Del Perro, Downtown Vinewood, or Mission Row. Then, hop on the Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter and deliver the hot packages to five addresses.
Also, remember to participate in the Stockpile mode, for its offerings of GTA$ and RP are doubled throughout July 31. Here, you'll fly sky-high, grab as much loot as you can, and try to return to base while others hunt you down.
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser (Emergency) – 30% off
- Annis RE-7B (Super) – 30% off
- Truffade Z-Type (Sports Classic) – 30% off
- Übermacht Rhinehart (Sedan) – 30% off
- Grotti Visione (Super) – 30% off
- Gallivanter Baller ST (SUV) – 30% off
- Work Jackets and Shirts – 40% off
The Gun Van Inventory has some items on sale, like the Up-n-Atomizer at 30% off. There's also the Heavy Rifle at 40% off, but only for GTA+ Members. The rest of the inventory, which isn't on offer, includes the Machete, Combat Pistol, Compact Rifle, RPG, Grenades, Pipe Bombs, Proximity Mines, and the life-saving Armor.
