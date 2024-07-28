How to Quickly Earn $200,000 in GTA Online Delivering Pizzas While You Still Can

Photo: Rockstar Games

Now, if you ever dreamt of being a "delivery boy," much like Philip J. Fry from the hyperbolically amazing Futurama series created by David X. Cohen and Matt Groening, then Rockstar Games has your back. You can start the new "Pizza Delivery" Odd Job by simply going to any of the three "Pizza This..." venues in Del Perro, Downtown Vinewood, or Mission Row. Then, hop on the Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter and deliver the hot packages to five addresses.If you want this $195,000 bike for yourself, you'll find it at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. To unlock its $146,250 Trade Price, you must deliver five pizzas in one go without them getting cold. The Pegassi Pizza Boy is modeled after the Piaggio Zip and features elements from the 2007 Peugeot V Clic and Kymco Agility 50.Remember that you'll be on the clock, so don't waste time. By delivering three hot pies by July 31, you will complete the Weekly Challenge and receive 100,000 in-game bucks. Successfully deliver 50 hot ones to get the "Pizza This..." outfit.For an extra $100k, participate in the Pizza Delivery Community Challenge and deliver three hot ones. The community challenge also rewards the "Pizza This… Tee," but that will require assistance from other players.