How to Fix One of the Most Widespread Android Auto Bugs

As a software solution whose role is to reduce distraction and allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road, Android Auto also integrates voice command support powered by Google Assistant.
The purpose of this feature is as simple as it could be: thanks to voice commands, users can interact with their apps, be they navigation solutions, music streaming, or phone calls, hands-free, all without even looking at the screen.
On Android Auto, Google Assistant works just like on any other Android device (which makes perfect sense in the first place, as the entire expire is powered by an Android phone), so it also supports the typical “Hey, Google” wake-up phrase.
This is pretty much the easiest way to begin the conversation with Google Assistant, as otherwise, you’d just have to look at the screen and touch the mic icon on Android Auto.
Unfortunately, the wake-up phrase has been broken for quite some time, kind of defeating the purpose of voice commands in the first place. Google itself has already started an investigation, but on the other hand, the company hasn’t provided any ETA on a potential fix.
But as it turns out, Google actually resolved the glitch in a recent update for the Google app. (which is powering the experience with Google Assistant on all Android devices).
First and foremost, worth knowing is that the version coming with the fix is 14.1. The rollout through the Google Play Store is currently underway, so needless to say, some users are getting it faster than others.
But what’s even more important to know is that in some cases, Android Auto users who install this version don’t see any improvement. So here’s what you need to do to actually get the fix.
The solution comes down to starting from scratch with the Google app. On your Android device, go to Settings > Apps and look for the Google app in the list. Expand the listing, and in the App Info screen, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner. You should now see an option called “Uninstall updates.” Once you remove all updates, the Google app returns to the original version.
At this point, you have two options. If everything is working properly once again, just head over to the Google Play Store, search for the Google app, open the main listing, and using the three-dot icon in the top right corner, disable automatic updates. This should theoretically prevent the bug from getting reinstated if it’s also happening in the latest builds.
But on the other hand, given version 14.1 is believed to resolve the whole thing, the best way to go is to update the Google app. As such, just launch the Google Play Store and allow the app to update normally, with version 14.1 to be installed automatically on your device.
Worth knowing is that the glitch has become rather widespread lately, with tens of users discussing possible fixes in a Google forum thread that has already received over 170 upvotes.
