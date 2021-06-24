How to Fix CarPlay Not Working on a New Hyundai

3 New Google Maps Update for iPhone and CarPlay Released, Big Fix Likely Included

In theory, CarPlay is considered the more reliable alternative to Android Auto, mostly because Apple's walled garden doesn't allow too many things to go wrong when connecting an iPhone to a compatible head unit.



“Unable to connect Apple CarPlay. Please check your iPhone.”



If nothing works, then reaching out to Hyundai for support is pretty much the only option. On the other hand, that doesn’t necessarily mean CarPlay is always running correctly, and some of those who recently purchased a Hyundai probably know exactly what I mean.One of our readers, for example, told me CarPlay never (but never) launches on their brand-new Hyundai. After changing cables, resetting the iPhone, and re-pairing the device and the head unit, they were eventually left with the ultimate option: a visit to the dealership.The same reader pointed me to a discussion thread on reddit where new Hyundai buyers complain of similar struggles. In many cases, connecting an iPhone to a compatible head unit in a 2020 or 2021 model leads to the following error:“Unable to connect Apple CarPlay. Please check your iPhone.”Needless to say, everything is working correctly on the iPhone, so the error message is as vague as it gets. But a product professional at Hyundai who chimed in provided a series of advice to help new car owners with this problem.First and foremost, they say , you should check if the phone is listed under Device Connections on the head unit. If it is, then delete it from this menu and then reconnect it using the Phone Projection tab. That should help correct a corrupt configuration, but of course, it doesn’t necessarily mean everything is back up and running.If it’s not, you should unlock your iPhone, go to Wi-Fi settings and toggle Bluetooth off and on. Once Bluetooth has been re-enabled, simply try to reconnect to the head unit and see if CarPlay launches properly.And last but not least, you should disconnect the iPhone, turn it off, and then back on. When iOS loads completely, use the wireless CarPlay widget on the home screen to connect to the iPhone.If nothing works, then reaching out to Hyundai for support is pretty much the only option.