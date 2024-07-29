How to Fix Android Auto Audio on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Long-time Android Auto users learned the hard way that no device is immune to the glitches happening in this world, and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 makes no exception.
The super-expensive Samsung foldable runs Android 14 with Samsung's One UI upgrades, so it supports Android Auto like any other device powered by Google's mobile operating system.
Unfortunately, it's prone to the same issues as everybody else. Posts that have become more widespread lately revealed an audio glitch impacting Android Auto on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, with users claiming that getting navigation instructions and interacting with Google Assistant was no longer possible.
While the audio worked correctly in applications like Spotify and YouTube Music, the sound was missing in Google Maps, and the glitch happened with wired and wireless connections.
A member of the Android Auto team who posted on the Google forums required more information, but Samsung was a step ahead. The South Korean phone maker is already working on a patch, and someone says they contacted the company to ask for help and received a temporary workaround that restores Android Auto in their car.
The trick comes down to setting the equalizer settings on the Fold 6 to the "balanced" setting. Once users do this, Android Auto should work correctly, and the audio should be restored in all applications, including Google Assistant and Google Maps.
The "balanced" setting is located at Settings > Sound and Vibration> Sound Quality and Effects> Equalizer. Once you switch to the new configuration, you must reconnect Android Auto (disconnect your phone and connect it again) to apply the settings.
Many Galaxy Fold owners change the equalizer settings to improve the sound quality of their speakers, with some users switching to custom configurations. Others want more bass, so they end up changing the equalizer settings without knowing that this would break down the Android Auto behavior when they connect the mobile device to the car.
It's currently unclear when Samsung will release a patch, but considering the company is already working on it, the next pack of improvements should also address this error.
Meanwhile, it's important to know that this glitch happens regardless of your car model, Android Auto version, and head unit model. The culprit appears to be a compatibility error between the Galaxy Z Fold 6 settings and Android Auto, so until Samsung releases a patch, the aforementioned workaround is the only way to restore the expected behavior in the car. Downgrading Android Auto, switching cables, and replacing a wired connection with wireless doesn't help.
I've reached out to Samsung for more information and will update the article when I get an answer. However, it's important to know that the promised patch is still unconfirmed, and it's unclear when it could receive the go-ahead for production devices.
