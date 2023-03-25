How to Avoid Toll Roads in Apple Maps

Avoiding tolls is perhaps a critical feature of navigation apps, especially as not all motorists are willing to pay for driving on certain roads.
This is the reason most navigation apps today come with a dedicated option in this regard, letting users configure the software to look for routes without toll roads.
For commuters who would otherwise be recommended to use toll roads, disabling this setting by default is vital for straightforward navigation.
Apple Maps lacks several important navigation settings, such as the support for avoiding routes that include ferries. Fortunately, the Cupertino-based tech giant did not ignore toll roads, so the native iPhone navigation software does come with such a setting.
There are two ways to set up a route without tolls.
The first of them comes down to configuring a destination in Apple Maps and then disabling toll roads. To do this, launch the application, enter the destination, and then look for the “Avoid” menu in the route planning screen. Tapping it displays two separate options to avoid tolls and motorways.
If the originally suggested route included toll roads, you should see the preview refreshing. Apple Maps looks for an alternative route that does not include toll roads.
As said earlier, doing this on a daily basis is not the most straightforward experience. This is why Apple has also included an option to avoid toll roads by default in Apple Maps.
This time, you must head over to the settings screen on the iPhone. Look for Maps, and in the Directions section, expand the Driving menu. You should now see an “Avoid” pane that allows you to disable toll roads by default. When the toggle is enabled, Apple Maps no longer generates routes that include toll roads. If you want to disable this setting, just tap the toggle again. Additionally, in the route preview screen, you can tap the Avoid option and disable the toll road toggle to use this type of road.
The options are available in iOS 16, so they should already be there on an up-to-date iPhone.
In the meantime, Apple still seems to ignore feedback on critical Apple Maps features. For some reason, the company’s navigation app still doesn’t come with offline maps. As such, enabling navigation without an Internet connection is impossible, as Apple Maps can’t save the maps on the iPhone.
The same thing for satellite navigation. Apple Maps already bundles satellite map support, so the application allows you to explore the world using satellite imagery. On the other hand, if you want to use these maps for navigation, Apple Maps automatically switches to the default layer. In pure Apple fashion, the company has so far remained completely tight-lipped on plans to improve Apple Maps in this regard.
