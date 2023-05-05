How the Soviet MiG-25 Tricked the United States Regarding Its True Capabilities

The Soviet Mikoyan MiG-25 was one of the fastest aircraft ever developed. A Cold War interceptor, the Foxbat as it was called, could fly at speeds of Mach 3+ and was designed to quickly intercept American bombers. When it came out, though, the United States had no idea just how capable the aircraft really was. And the Soviet Union had frightened the USA into thinking it was a more capable aircraft than it really was. This ultimately led to the US creating the F-15 Eagle.

