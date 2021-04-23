How the Next Major iPhone Update Could Overhaul the CarPlay Experience

Apple is currently giving the finishing touches to iOS 14.5, a new iPhone software update that will bring Waze-like incident reporting features to Apple Maps, but at the same time, the company is already planning in advance and preparing the list of improvements for the highly anticipated iOS 15.
Expected to be previewed at WWDC in the summer, iOS 15 is the next big software update for the iPhone, and according to a recent report, it might include substantial notification preferences that could also be good news for CarPlay users.
At this point, iOS 14 already offers a “Do Not Disturb” mode that can also activate while driving, but iOS 15 is projected to take the whole thing to a completely new level.
Instead of a generic DND mode, the new operating system version could allow users to define their own modes with personalized notification settings, including when driving and also active when CarPlay is running.
While it’s not clear if the Do Not Disturb While Driving setting would continue to be available in the current form, users would therefore be able to configure notification preferences for each mode, including when getting behind the wheel, and even set different automatic message replies.
At this point, it’s not yet known if Apple also planning specific CarPlay improvements, but this is likely to happen anyway, so expect more information in this regard at WWDC.
iOS 14 brought a series of highly anticipated features to CarPlay users, including support for wallpapers and new categories of apps, such as parking tools and utilities specifically aimed at EVs like charging apps.
No information has been provided regarding the models that would be supported by iOS 15, but it’s believed Apple would give up on iPhone 6s, thus making iPhone 7 the older model that’ll get the update. If you already own a newer iPhone, you should be good to go anyway.
