How the Myasishchev M-4 Bison Tricked the United States About Its Full Capabilities

At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was doing everything it could to outwit and out-develop the United States. One area it was attempting this was in the strategic bomber role, starting with the Myasishchev M-4 Bison. The Bison would become one of the first Soviet jet bombers, and upon seeing it for the first time, it sent the USA into a frenzy. Suddenly, it looked like the Soviets had a bomber that could strike at the heart of American territory.

