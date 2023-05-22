How the Myasishchev M-4 Bison Tricked the United States About Its Full Capabilities

At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was doing everything it could to outwit and out-develop the United States. One area it was attempting this was in the strategic bomber role, starting with the Myasishchev M-4 Bison. The Bison would become one of the first Soviet jet bombers, and upon seeing it for the first time, it sent the USA into a frenzy. Suddenly, it looked like the Soviets had a bomber that could strike at the heart of American territory.
The reality, though, was quite different. The Bison had fallen well short of its intended targets and didn’t have the range to reach critical targets in America. What it did do, though, was cause a bomber ‘arms race’, and make the US believe it had fallen behind in bomber development, when the reality was that it was always ahead.
After World War II, the Soviet Union found itself needing a new bomber, with long range, capable of delivering nuclear weapons. It had the reverse-engineered Boeing B-29, the Tupolev Tu-4, but that was simply a stop-gap. The Soviet Union needed a new, purpose-built bomber, one with jet engines to help it outrun interceptors. Vladimir Mikhailovich Myasishchev and his Myasishchev company were directed to build a new long-range jet bomber, and this led to the creation of the M-4 Bison. The aircraft first took to the skies on January 20th, 1953.
The M-4 was a striking-looking aircraft, with a 35-degree swept-back wing and four Mikulin AM-3A turbojets powering it. However, these were upgraded to the RD-3M-500. Compared to the turboprop Tupolev Tu-95 Bear, the M-4 could carry more payload and had greater speed. Perfect for outrunning anything scrambled to intercept them at the time. However, the bomber fell well short of its 7,500-mile range, with the aircraft only achieving a maximum range of only 5,900 miles. Yet when the West first saw it, they were still sufficiently shocked.
However, the reality was the display was a trick. Only 18 aircraft were in the skies, with the first ten repeating the flyby to make it look like there were more Bisons. Yet the 3M variant also didn't have the range to strike at the heart of America, Washington DC, but it improved upon the previous version. America, though, would continue to believe that the 3M was the original M-4 up until 1961, vastly overestimating the capabilities of the Soviet bomber as well as how many the Soviet Union actually had.
America worried it was now in a ‘bomber gap.' In other words, the Soviet Union had gained an advantage over them in the long-range strategic bomber role. The M-4 had inadvertently caused an arms race, ensuring that America would step up its bomber development with the likes of the Boeing B-52, B-47, and Convair B-58. In reality, though, the United States clearly had nothing to fear from the M-4. More so when production of the aircraft stopped in 1963 with just 93 examples of the M-4 ever built, and no version ever saw combat.
The Bison was more successful in the tanker role, with the last of those withdrawn from service in 1994. In its maritime role, the M-4 was replaced by the much more capable Tupolev Tu-22M, and only four aircraft are known to survive today, scattered across Russia.
Remarkably, the Tu-95 Bear turboprop is still in service in 2023, outlasting the supposed more modern Bison by several decades. The Bison, though, did have some success in stirring up hysteria in the West, but that meant the Soviet Union lagged even further behind America thanks to the more advanced bombers America began to produce.
The Soviets needed a new, long-range strategic bomber
How the Bison tricked The United States
It was May Day 1954 when the M-4 was first shown off to the public, and it was a big surprise to the United States. America had no idea that the Soviet Union had a jet bomber, but they soon learned the range meant it would not be able to attack the US and return safely to Soviet territory. This led to Myasishchev creating the M-4/3M, the Bison-B, which was more powerful than the previous Bison and took to the skies for the first time in 1955. After the appearance of 28 aircraft at a Soviet airshow that year, the US believed that the M-4 was now in mass production.
America feared it had lost its advantage over the Soviet Union
Why the M-4 Bison was such a failure
The reality was that the M-4 was never going to be a significant threat to America. The Soviet Union never put the aircraft into mass production, and the US was always well ahead in the strategic bomber arms race. The Bison simply lacked the range required to make it a successful bomber, although subsequent Soviet aircraft would be much more capable.
