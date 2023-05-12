How the Lancia Stratos Dominated the WRC in the 1970s

It is remarkable to think that despite not competing in the series for decades, Lancia is still the manufacturer with the most World Rally Championship constructors crowns, winning the title with cars like the Stratos, 037, and Delta Integrale. The Stratos would become a true Lancia legend, as it won three world titles on the spin in the 1970s as well as the 1974 Targa Florio, and it amassed a total of 18 WRC victories over that time.

18 photos Photo: Lancia Stratos