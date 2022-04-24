How the Genesis GV70 Is Conquering Florida

My dermatologist likes to keep a low profile, but that will be much harder thanks to his new ride. The Genesis GV70 was designed to capture your attention at any angle, and it does so with laser-perfect panel gaps. Starting at the LED headlights, a sharp crease runs the length of the body. Cresting at the mirrors allows the beltline to appear lower while preventing the slab-sides of the competitors. Something about these flowing lines is not unlike the sand dunes on a perfect day.
Once inside, you are prompted for a biometric scan. Your fingerprint is the key to personalization of all systems, and the most innovative is the adjustable feedback from the brake pedal. It makes a big difference in creeping traffic. The 18-way driver’s seat has active bolsters endorsed by A.G.R., a German certification for spine health, while the rear outboard seats are heated and ventilated. Speaking of vents, they split the upper and lower dash for a perfect shot at your torso. Cooling is critical in the sunshine state.
Consistency in the interior styling comes from ovals on the doors and dashboard, and they showcase the same tight panel fitment seen outside. Lexicon provides audio from 18 speakers, and their brushed aluminum grilles evoke the same quality as the leather and carbon fiber you are surrounded by. Controls are intuitive and symmetrical to keep your eyes on the road ahead, a view unobstructed by the short and wide central display. Working in the background, the air purifier uses a dust sensor and dual-element filter to hold back Florida's vicious pollen.
Comfort also comes from the active suspension, which scans the road ahead so the shocks can anticipate any disturbance. While the chassis was inspired by the G70 sedan, it has the composure of a larger SUV over broken pavement along with 7” (17.7 cm) of ground clearance. This allows the electronic rear differential to optimize grip, even though my test drive was limited to an urban adventure. This is where you will have great 360-degree visibility thanks to thin roof pillars and the rear quarter windows.
A twin-turbo 3.5 offers 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque after a hint of lag, and the power is adequate for the curb weight of 4,473 pounds (2,028 kg). Magna supplies the AWD system, and its nearly identical to the xDrive they offer to BMW. This keeps power at the rear wheels to optimize fun and efficiency. Body roll isn’t as bad as most crossovers thanks to beefy sway bars, but the steering offers zero feedback in any driving mode.
With a starting price of $41,000, you will need $63,000 to enjoy the loaded Sport Prestige edition. Genesis has waited patiently as everyone else jumped into this segment, studying what the American audience needs without the stigma of an old-world brand. At one-third the price of a mid-level Bentayga, the GV70’s quality and elegance can be seen from Mobile Bay to Miami.
