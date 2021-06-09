How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick? Here's a Comparo With the F-150 and Ranger

4 1967 Chevy El Camino Flexes Corvette Big-Block, Is Not Your Regular Farm Pickup

As a brief reminder, the Maverick is a unibody truck that shares underpinnings with the Bronco Sport and Escape. It's available with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost rated at 245 horsepower and it comes standard with a hybrid drivetrain that combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-banger and an electric motor for 191 horses and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque. The company's smallest truck yet, the Maverick is 199.7 inches (5,072 mm) long. That's 11.1 inches (282 mm) shorter than the Ranger and exactly 32 inches (813 mm) shorter than the F-150. The Maverick is also a tad lower at 68.7 inches (1,745 mm), standing 2.4 inches (61 mm) below the Ranger and 6.9 inches (175 mm) below the F-150.As far as the wheelbase goes, the Maverick boasts 121.1 inches (3,076 mm) thanks to its short overhangs. It's only 5.7 inches (145 mm) shorter than the Ranger and 24.3 inches (617 mm) shorter than the F-150 SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot bed. If we throw in the F-150 with the 6.5-foot bed into the equation, the difference grows to 36.1 inches (917 mm).The Maverick is also a bit narrower than its bigger siblings, but not by much. At 72.6 inches (1,844 mm), it's only 0.7 inches (18 mm) narrower than the Ranger and 6.3 inches (160 mm) narrower than the F-150. Here's a graphic from Ford that will give you a better idea about the Maverick's size within the lineup. It also includes the F-250 Super Duty.But does the Maverick 's smaller exterior result in a cramped interior? Well, not really. At least not when compared to the Ranger. Even though it has a slightly shorter wheelbase, the Maverick actually offers slightly more rear-seat legroom than the Ranger.Specifically, rear-seat passengers will be able to stretch for up to 36.9 inches (937 mm), which is 2.4 inches (61 mm) more than what the Ranger offers. That number decreases by one inch (25 mm) with the hybrid truck, but that's still an extra 1.4 inches (36 mm) over the Ranger. And even though its cabin is 2.4 inches lower than the Ranger's, the Maverick actually offers an extra 1.3 inches (33 mm) of headroom in the second row.Of course, the Maverick is no match for the F-150 when it comes to interior space, with the full-size truck boasting an extra 6.7 inches (170 mm) of rear-seat legroom in Supercrew layout.But these figures tell us an important thing about the Maverick's purpose on the market. Ford's plan isn't only to offer a slightly more compact alternative to the Ranger. The Maverick is also more of a family vehicle, pretty much a five-seat crossover with a bed.As a brief reminder, the Maverick is a unibody truck that shares underpinnings with the Bronco Sport and Escape. It's available with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost rated at 245 horsepower and it comes standard with a hybrid drivetrain that combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-banger and an electric motor for 191 horses and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) of torque.