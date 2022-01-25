How Rivian Dethroned Industry Leaders Ford, Chevy, and Dodge, at Their Own Game

Rivian Automotive stepped into the car scene in 2009. That’s infant years compared to Ford’s archaic 119 years in the game. Today, Rivian is perhaps one of the most valued auto companies in the world, making headlines in 2021 with their versatile R1T EV pickup truck. Nolan Sykes of Donut Media asks critical questions. What makes the Rivian R1T so great? How have they dethroned the big three? Will they become the next powerhouse in the EV industry?