How Often Do You Change Your Engine Oil? This Rule of Thumb Offers Sensible Answers

A lot of car owner believe they need to change engine oil every 3,000 miles (4,828 km) depending on the vehicle and driving habits. High-performance full synthetic engine oils like Mobil 1 0W-16 promise to push that margin up to 10,000 miles (16,000 km). While new-age vehicles come with oil indicators that send notifications when it's time for an oil change, a little bit of math and solid engineering advice could save you some trouble.