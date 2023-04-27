How Nico Hulkenberg Is Silencing His Critics in Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg's signing to Haas for the 2023 Formula 1 season polarized people perhaps more than it should have. The German was replacing Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael. And many thought this was a mistake. But the 35-year-old is silencing his critics with some stunning performances and is outpacing highly acclaimed teammate Kevin Magnussen in qualifying. Hulkenberg has scored the Haas team's best result of the year so far, finishing seventh in Australia.

14 photos Photo: Haas