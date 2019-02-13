How Much Time and Money Did Drivers Lose in 2018’s Gridlocks?

The world’s roads were officially even more congested in 2018 that in the year before: American drivers lost $1,348 each because of traffic jams, Columbians living in Bogota wasted 272 hours of their lives standing still in a car, and Dubliners driving downtown did so at pretty much walking speeds.

Which means these results are likely to be quite accurate, and we’re pretty much screwed.



In the U.S. the most congested city seems to have been Boston, with each driver there spending on average 164 hours standing still last year. Then comes Washington D.C. (155 hours) and Chicago (138 hours). The



“Congestion costs Americans billions of dollars each year. It will continue to have serious consequences for national and local economies, businesses and citizens in the years to come,” said in a statement Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX.



“If we’re to avoid traffic congestion becoming a further drain on our economy, we must invest in intelligent transportation systems to tackle our mobility challenges.”



The congestion scourge is of course a global phenomenon, as seen from this report, but some areas do stand out from the crowd. In the list of top eight most congested cities in the world, South America managed to squeeze in four names: Bogota (Columbia), Mexico City (Mexico), Sao Paolo (Brazil) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).



Europe comes next, with three cities spread from west to east: London (UK), Istanbul (Turkey) and Moscow (Russia). The U.S. has only one city in the top eight, Boston.



