autoevolution
 

How Much Time and Money Did Drivers Lose in 2018’s Gridlocks?

13 Feb 2019, 10:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The world’s roads were officially even more congested in 2018 that in the year before: American drivers lost $1,348 each because of traffic jams, Columbians living in Bogota wasted 272 hours of their lives standing still in a car, and Dubliners driving downtown did so at pretty much walking speeds.
9 photos
An innovative car dealership in SingaporeAn innovative car dealership in SingaporeAn innovative car dealership in SingaporeAn innovative car dealership in SingaporeAn innovative car dealership in SingaporeAn innovative car dealership in SingaporeAn innovative car dealership in SingaporeAn innovative car dealership in Singapore
These are only a few of the interesting facts made public this week by INRIX, a company specializing in the analysis of mobility data. Their report, titled 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard, takes into account 500 TB of data gathered from “300 million different sources“ from 200 cities in 38 countries,

Which means these results are likely to be quite accurate, and we’re pretty much screwed.

In the U.S. the most congested city seems to have been Boston, with each driver there spending on average 164 hours standing still last year. Then comes Washington D.C. (155 hours) and Chicago (138 hours). The world’s most gridlocked city in 2017, Los Angeles, moved up in the world and now ranks only fifth.

“Congestion costs Americans billions of dollars each year. It will continue to have serious consequences for national and local economies, businesses and citizens in the years to come,” said in a statement Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX.

“If we’re to avoid traffic congestion becoming a further drain on our economy, we must invest in intelligent transportation systems to tackle our mobility challenges.”

The congestion scourge is of course a global phenomenon, as seen from this report, but some areas do stand out from the crowd. In the list of top eight most congested cities in the world, South America managed to squeeze in four names: Bogota (Columbia), Mexico City (Mexico), Sao Paolo (Brazil) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

Europe comes next, with three cities spread from west to east: London (UK), Istanbul (Turkey) and Moscow (Russia). The U.S. has only one city in the top eight, Boston.

In the document attached below you will find all the details of the report as released by INRIX.

 Download attachment: 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard (PDF)

INRIX congestion traffic gridlock Bogota Los Angeles Boston
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVMITSUBISHI ASXMITSUBISHI ASX CrossoverBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVVOLVO V60 Cross CountryVOLVO V60 Cross Country MediumAll car models  
 
 