How Many "Sultan of Brunei" Ferrari F40s Are There? More Than 7

As the last Ferrari to be approved by Enzo himself, the F40 is one of the most special supercars ever. The Italian company made about 1,300 units from 1987, always with the steering wheel on the left and finished in Rosso Corsa (red) paint. However, one incredibly wealthy collected changed all that.
We're talking about the Sultan of Brunei, the second longest-reigning monarch in the world who's amassed a fortune of around $28 billion. His car collection alone is believed to be worth more than $9 billion alone, and many of those are Ferraris.
The story of the RHD Ferrari F40s pops up every couple of years, and Car Throttle tried to do a definitive video on the subject with help from the best experts on the matter. So, how many F40s has the sultan "hoarded"?
Often, it's said that there are seven of them. Ferrari themselves wouldn't make the RHD conversion, but Pininfarina agreed to take the contract with the condition that it gets at least six orders, which the sultan upped by one.
According to the Car Throttle video, two of those cars were kept LHD, but all of them are in Brunei and have custom paint, leather and added features like radio and air conditioning. This information comes from Paolo Garella, who worked directly on this project at the time, and is also behind the new Stratos that was spotted a few days ago.
On top of this two of the much rarer F40 LM race cars were also converted and fitted with luxury features. And then there's probably the most famous one of them all. Meet 91283, the 1992 Gun Metal Grey car with the red pinstripe.
It had a grey leather interior with the more comfortable leather seats from the Testarossa. It was sold in the UK, switched to red paint and fitted with red seats, but DK Engineering spent about $160,000 to restore the car to the original color, keeping the attractive and rare RHD configuration.
