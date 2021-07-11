How Hard Is It To Launch and Drag Race the Ram 1500 TRX 702 HP Super Truck?

Anyone who has ever driven a Hellcat-powered vehicle, regardless of the number of doors and class, knows just how hard it is to perform a perfect launch. And in a straight line sprint, fast takeoffs can be the difference between winning or losing.
That said, how hard is it to launch the Ram 1500 TRX? After all, we’re talking about a very tall, bad, off-road capable machine, with an open bed behind the cockpit, that boasts an insane amount of power that sends shivers down the spines of some more expensive rides.
Sitting at the top of the new 1500 family and in a league of its own thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, the 1500 TRX has 702 horsepower, directed to the four-wheel drive system through an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission, according to Ram, and 650 pound-feet (880 Nm) of torque.
Ask the manufacturer how fast it is to 60 mph (96 kph), and they will tell you that it needs 4.5 seconds. They might also mention the quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds, with an exit speed of 108 mph (174 kph), isn’t to be ignored. Flat-out, you’re looking at 118 mph (190 kph), which may not sound like much in the modern era, but it’s quicker than you’ll be able to drive on most public roads, no matter where you live, without breaking the law.
Equipped with 35-inch chunky rubber that could get it out of most sticky/slipper situations, the black example put to the test by Cars was launched at a recommended 2,200 rpm, with the suspension in the street mode setting. At the end of the run, the best it could do was… on a second thought, we’d better end the story here and let you watch the video for yourselves, because nobody wants spoilers in their lives, now, do they?
Sitting at the top of the new 1500 family and in a league of its own thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, the 1500 TRX has 702 horsepower, directed to the four-wheel drive system through an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission, according to Ram, and 650 pound-feet (880 Nm) of torque.
Ask the manufacturer how fast it is to 60 mph (96 kph), and they will tell you that it needs 4.5 seconds. They might also mention the quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds, with an exit speed of 108 mph (174 kph), isn’t to be ignored. Flat-out, you’re looking at 118 mph (190 kph), which may not sound like much in the modern era, but it’s quicker than you’ll be able to drive on most public roads, no matter where you live, without breaking the law.
Equipped with 35-inch chunky rubber that could get it out of most sticky/slipper situations, the black example put to the test by Cars was launched at a recommended 2,200 rpm, with the suspension in the street mode setting. At the end of the run, the best it could do was… on a second thought, we’d better end the story here and let you watch the video for yourselves, because nobody wants spoilers in their lives, now, do they?