How Gran Turismo 7's Update 1.49 Improves the Car Physics Simulation Model

Veteran video game developer Polyphony Digital dropped the Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.49 last Wednesday, July 24, with some altered gameplay mechanics that change the very foundations of the driving experience. We have a new(ish) car physics simulation model, a new tire and wheel brand, six fresh cars, a revival of a classic GT circuit, Sophy's expansion, a new Scape, and more. So buckle in, for we have a lot to dig into.
For better or worse, the physics simulation model has been tweaked, making the cars feel... different than before. Polyphony Digital modified the suspension physics and tire physical calculation models, which should translate into a "more natural weight shifting during cornering," said Ken Chan, Senior Product Manager at SIE, on the PlayStation Blog.
Tire response times have been improved, making the driving experience more lifelike and featuring more realistic tire heating and wear. Also, the world's cutest French tire manufacturer, Michelin, is now part of the catalog, as is the Pokal wheel brand.
Overall, the new level of polish and realism of the driving experience should feel more dynamic than in any previous Gran Turismo title.
The returning classic GT circuit from the Eiger Nordwand in the Swiss Alps is a modern-day revival captured with Sony magic. They used helicopters and high-end cameras for photogrammetry, which should mean that every inch of it resembles its real-life counterpart. To put it to the test, simply hop into the Scapes menu and choose the Eiger curation.
Situated at 6,614 feet or 2,016 meters above sea level, the new gorgeous tracks will test players' skills with demanding hairpin turns and little wiggle room. At the very end of the course, there's a tunnel with a pit area, meaning it's ready to host races.
Speaking of World Circuits, here are the new events joining the fray:
Lastly, you'll now find "Extra Menu No. 40: McLaren" made for Collector Level 50 and above in the Cafe/Extra Menus. With plenty of new rides for almost every taste, a new lifelike track, and an improved physics simulation system, update 1.49 should tick the right boxes for many players.
However, the new tire wear system also means some veteran players must take their sweet time and adapt to the latest gameplay changes. A short video with pro players explaining in detail how it all works would have been nice to have, just like F1 24 did during its marketing campaign.
While there's still no word of a PC version aside from rumors and some leaks, logic would dictate that Sony is patiently waiting for a PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced edition announcement. Industry experts point toward a fall 2024 release window, but until we hear something from official channels, all that remains is hope.
Tire response times have been improved, making the driving experience more lifelike and featuring more realistic tire heating and wear. Also, the world's cutest French tire manufacturer, Michelin, is now part of the catalog, as is the Pokal wheel brand.
Overall, the new level of polish and realism of the driving experience should feel more dynamic than in any previous Gran Turismo title.
As revealed earlier this month, here are the six new cars:
- 1997 BMW M3 (3.2-liter engine, 317 bhp)
- 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia (4.3-liter V8, 502 bhp)
- Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept (V6 hybrid, 1,540 bhp)
- 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 (5.2L V10, 552 bhp)
- 2016 RUF RGT (4.2-liter flat-six, 518 bhp)
- 1998 Subaru Impreza Rally Car (2.0-liter 4-cyl engine, 296 bhp)
The returning classic GT circuit from the Eiger Nordwand in the Swiss Alps is a modern-day revival captured with Sony magic. They used helicopters and high-end cameras for photogrammetry, which should mean that every inch of it resembles its real-life counterpart. To put it to the test, simply hop into the Scapes menu and choose the Eiger curation.
Situated at 6,614 feet or 2,016 meters above sea level, the new gorgeous tracks will test players' skills with demanding hairpin turns and little wiggle room. At the very end of the course, there's a tunnel with a pit area, meaning it's ready to host races.
Speaking of World Circuits, here are the new events joining the fray:
- European Sunday Cup 500 – Eiger Nordwand
- Jimny Cup – Eiger Nordwand
- World Rally Challenge Gr.B – Autodromo Nationale Monza
- World Touring Car 600 – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
Sophy, the game's AI system designed to adapt to the player's skill level and driving style, is now available on the Nurburgring 24h and the Autodrome Lago Maggiore Full Course. Look for Sophy's pink and purple heart icon in the Quick Race menu.
Lastly, you'll now find "Extra Menu No. 40: McLaren" made for Collector Level 50 and above in the Cafe/Extra Menus. With plenty of new rides for almost every taste, a new lifelike track, and an improved physics simulation system, update 1.49 should tick the right boxes for many players.
However, the new tire wear system also means some veteran players must take their sweet time and adapt to the latest gameplay changes. A short video with pro players explaining in detail how it all works would have been nice to have, just like F1 24 did during its marketing campaign.
While there's still no word of a PC version aside from rumors and some leaks, logic would dictate that Sony is patiently waiting for a PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced edition announcement. Industry experts point toward a fall 2024 release window, but until we hear something from official channels, all that remains is hope.
Update is coming.#GT7 #EigerNordwand #アイガー北壁 pic.twitter.com/HvaAPKmSFc— Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) July 23, 2024