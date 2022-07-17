How Dramatic a Minor Lane Change Can Be if Done at the Wrong Time, in the Wrong Way

HOV



The person driving the truck is legally at fault, but the motorcyclist could have avoided this accident if he had been more careful.



Just because the law doesn't prohibit you from speeding through busy traffic doesn't mean it's smart to do so, and



Shortly after this clip was published another person left a link in the comments showing other images of the condition of the two victims immediately after the accident. For the reason that the images were very shocking this link has been disabled. Although the two people were alive they suffered quite serious injuries. It appears that the rear of the truck caused the impact to lessen, and perhaps if it had been a sedan, for example, the two victims may not have survived. The person driving the truck is legally at fault, but the motorcyclist could have avoided this accident if he had been more careful.Just because the law doesn't prohibit you from speeding through busy traffic doesn't mean it's smart to do so, and the video shows what could go wrong.Shortly after this clip was published another person left a link in the comments showing other images of the condition of the two victims immediately after the accident. For the reason that the images were very shocking this link has been disabled. Although the two people were alive they suffered quite serious injuries. It appears that the rear of the truck caused the impact to lessen, and perhaps if it had been a sedan, for example, the two victims may not have survived.



A tip for motorcyclists would be that if traffic is stopped or flowing at a very slow pace you should not ride at 60 MPH in the HOV lane. Also, remember when changing lanes to make sure it is clear and signal your intention.



