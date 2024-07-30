How Did the Nissan Rogue End Up Being "The Coolest Thing in Tennessee?"

The Nissan Rogue has just been selected as "The Coolest Thing in Tennessee" in 2024. It was the choice of the Tennessee Manufacturers Association. The Nissan reps left home with the award after a luncheon at the Smart Solutions for Smart Factories Expo, which took place at the PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland.
The Nissan Rogue rolls off the production line of Nissan's Smyrna production center and is powered by engines built at the Nissan Descherd Powertrain Plant.
2024 is the first year of the "Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee" competition. The Rogue ran against more than 100 competitors over three rounds of voting before claiming the top spot. More than 75,000 residents of the state voted for Nissan’s compact crossover SUV.
The Nissan Rogue is currently Nissan's bestseller in the United States. Over 271,000 customers chose one last year, which was around 85,000 more than in 2022. Nissan has already sold over 141,000 examples this year and the increase does make sense.
The Japanese automaker updated the Rogue for the 2024 model year. It is the first Nissan model with Google built-in integrated directly into the vehicle and is equipped with Google Assistant and Google Maps. The features can be used without pairing or plugging in a phone and are displayed on the 12.3-inch color touchscreen, available for the SL and Platinum grades.
The compact crossover also features ProPILOT Assist and ProPILOT Assist 1.1, with the latter using data from the navigation system to help adjust the vehicle's speed ahead of freeway interchanges and curves. The 2025 model year will also get the ProPILOT Assist 2.1 and the Invisible Hood View for those who will want to go off-roading in the Rogue.
The Nissan Rogue sees the light of day at the first auto assembly plant in Tennessee. The Nissan Smyrna production center currently rolls out the electric LEAF, the Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and the Infinity QX60.
More than 5,700 employees work at the Smyrna plant, where Nissan invested $7.1 billion to take the annual production capacity to 500,000 vehicles. It is the largest US manufacturing site within Nissan's network and one of carmaker's largest factories in the world.
Meanwhile, the Decherd plant, in which Nissan invested $1.4 billion, builds the Rogue's VC-Turbo engine with 201 horsepower. It is the world's first variable compression ratio engine. The facility started back in 1997, building a four-cylinder engine. It currently employs more than 1,700 people, who assemble four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines. It also rolls out the electric motors that set the LEAF EV in motion.
2024 is the first year of the "Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee" competition. The Rogue ran against more than 100 competitors over three rounds of voting before claiming the top spot. More than 75,000 residents of the state voted for Nissan’s compact crossover SUV.
The Nissan Rogue is currently Nissan's bestseller in the United States. Over 271,000 customers chose one last year, which was around 85,000 more than in 2022. Nissan has already sold over 141,000 examples this year and the increase does make sense.
The Japanese automaker updated the Rogue for the 2024 model year. It is the first Nissan model with Google built-in integrated directly into the vehicle and is equipped with Google Assistant and Google Maps. The features can be used without pairing or plugging in a phone and are displayed on the 12.3-inch color touchscreen, available for the SL and Platinum grades.
Meanwhile, the Nissan Safety Shield 360 comes standard on all grades. It integrates Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking.
The compact crossover also features ProPILOT Assist and ProPILOT Assist 1.1, with the latter using data from the navigation system to help adjust the vehicle's speed ahead of freeway interchanges and curves. The 2025 model year will also get the ProPILOT Assist 2.1 and the Invisible Hood View for those who will want to go off-roading in the Rogue.
The Nissan Rogue sees the light of day at the first auto assembly plant in Tennessee. The Nissan Smyrna production center currently rolls out the electric LEAF, the Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and the Infinity QX60.
More than 5,700 employees work at the Smyrna plant, where Nissan invested $7.1 billion to take the annual production capacity to 500,000 vehicles. It is the largest US manufacturing site within Nissan's network and one of carmaker's largest factories in the world.
Meanwhile, the Decherd plant, in which Nissan invested $1.4 billion, builds the Rogue's VC-Turbo engine with 201 horsepower. It is the world's first variable compression ratio engine. The facility started back in 1997, building a four-cylinder engine. It currently employs more than 1,700 people, who assemble four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines. It also rolls out the electric motors that set the LEAF EV in motion.